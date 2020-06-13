199 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Durham, NC
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 28
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 31
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 5
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 28
1 of 27
1 of 18
1 of 57
1 of 25
1 of 40
1 of 4
1 of 13
1 of 36
If you’ve heard of Durham, you’ve probably heard the term The Research Triangle. We know it sounds a bit scary; a nightmare combination of grad school, an unfortunate Amelia Earhart expedition and your apartment search all wrapped into one unsettling anxiety attack. Not what you had in mind for the weekend? Fear not weary explorer, we’ve got a handle on this and there’s good news on the horizon—Durham, known as the City of Medicine—is an easy pill to swallow in many ways but we’ll start with ...
In Durham, it might appear that all roads lead to Duke University—the heart of this town and the city’s largest employer, but Durhamites (they don’t bite) are an eclectic bunch of scholarly brains and creative types that give this city a serious edge.
Both established neighborhoods and up and coming ones have much to offer including a range of pricing as diverse as its inhabitants. Often described as “gritty” in a good way, this is a small city with a big appetite for culture, education, technology and the arts.
Having trouble with Craigslist Durham? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Durham that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.