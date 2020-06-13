Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

199 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Durham, NC

Finding an apartment in Durham that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...
Downing Creek
7 Units Available
Morgan Reserve
5205 Barbee Chapel Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,390
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1217 sqft
Walk to the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center or Downing Creek Park. Community amenities include a car care center, fitness center, playground, outdoor pool and BBQ facilities.
Old West Durham
15 Units Available
810 Ninth
810 9th St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,415
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gym, pool, and game room with billiard table. Just across the street from Bali Hai Mongolian Grill. Modern apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets and balconies in select units.
27 Units Available
Crosstown at Chapel Hill
6123 Farrington Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1323 sqft
Just off I-40 and minutes from UNC at Chapel Hill. Luxurious interior features including hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances.
21 Units Available
The Lex at Brier Creek
200 Wind River Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1392 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1690 sqft
Recently revamped units near Research Triangle Park, with such amenities as stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a pool, playground and BBQ area, among other facilities.
35 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Research Park
400 Stone Lion Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$853
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$913
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1203 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to Colonial Grand at Research Park apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina.
2 Units Available
Balfour West
3417 Balfour W, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1162 sqft
Great location, just off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and close to Solite Park. Apartments feature storage, fireplace and large closets. Community offers professional management, online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
6 Units Available
Woodland Creek
5216 Penrith Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with in-unit laundry, fully equipped kitchens, and large closets. Enjoy a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center with sauna, and Olympic-sized swimming pool on site. Near Research Triangle Park. Close to I-540.
27 Units Available
Pinnacle Ridge Apartments
3611 University Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1003 sqft
Conveniently located complex close to Duke University, plus shops and restaurants in Durham. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. Resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center on site.
Woodcroft
10 Units Available
Park Ridge Estates
810 Park Ridge Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1030 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Hope Valley
13 Units Available
South Square Townhomes
3300 Shannon Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1100 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
8 Units Available
Triangle Park
5011 S Alston Ave, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$832
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1012 sqft
Enjoy renovated one, two or three bedroom apartment homes complete with renovated kitchens, flooring and appliances. Our swimming pool, tennis court, large clubhouse and on-site laundry room are sure to exceed your expectations.
20 Units Available
The Heights at Meridian
2543 Meridian Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1430 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. You are home at last with Heights at Meridian Apartments, a Cottonwood Residential community.
22 Units Available
Southpoint Glen
5800 Tattersall Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from The Streets of Southpoint shopping center, close to I-40. Spacious apartments with full-size washers, extra-large windows and plush floor coverings. Additional upgrades available.
19 Units Available
Republic Flats
800 Finsbury St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,191
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1377 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments with stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. A 24-hour gym and modern pool are on site. On Davis Drive between Triangle Expressway and I-40, putting all of Raleigh close to you.
23 Units Available
Encore At The Park
2850 Courtney Creek Blvd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming apartments with easy access to NC-55. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community has coffee bar and courtyard. Garage parking available. Dog park on site.
Downtown Durham
30 Units Available
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,208
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
36 Units Available
Garrett West
4130 Garrett Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,132
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard is minutes away, giving quick access to dining and entertainment options. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with maple wood cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Convenient online portal for residents.
21 Units Available
The Hamptons at RTP
300 E Seaforth Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Downtown Durham
75 Units Available
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,227
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1268 sqft
The pulse of Durham gets a new beat with Van Alen; a 12-story living experience designed to bring the ultimate lifestyle to your doorstep.
10 Units Available
Southpoint Crossing
1800 Southpoint Crossing Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,367
1226 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments near The Streets of Southpoint and I-40, NCCU, UNC, Duke and Research Triangle Park. Gourmet kitchens, large pantry, spacious closets, oversized windows and W/D hookups. Enjoy fitness center and pool.
16 Units Available
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.
Downtown Durham
153 Units Available
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Please contact our leasing office for current specials
22 Units Available
Retreat at RTP
1533 Ellis Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1175 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and high ceilings. Electric thermostats in each unit. Conveniently located near NC-147. Tenants enjoy access to community pool and volleyball court. Short term leases offered.
Downtown Durham
44 Units Available
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,265
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1182 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
City Guide for Durham, NC

If you’ve heard of Durham, you’ve probably heard the term The Research Triangle. We know it sounds a bit scary; a nightmare combination of grad school, an unfortunate Amelia Earhart expedition and your apartment search all wrapped into one unsettling anxiety attack. Not what you had in mind for the weekend? Fear not weary explorer, we’ve got a handle on this and there’s good news on the horizon—Durham, known as the City of Medicine—is an easy pill to swallow in many ways but we’ll start with ...

In Durham, it might appear that all roads lead to Duke University—the heart of this town and the city’s largest employer, but Durhamites (they don’t bite) are an eclectic bunch of scholarly brains and creative types that give this city a serious edge.

Both established neighborhoods and up and coming ones have much to offer including a range of pricing as diverse as its inhabitants. Often described as “gritty” in a good way, this is a small city with a big appetite for culture, education, technology and the arts.

Having trouble with Craigslist Durham? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Durham, NC

Finding an apartment in Durham that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

