2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM
132 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Durham, NC
7 Units Available
Triangle Park
5011 S Alston Ave, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
827 sqft
Enjoy renovated one, two or three bedroom apartment homes complete with renovated kitchens, flooring and appliances. Our swimming pool, tennis court, large clubhouse and on-site laundry room are sure to exceed your expectations.
21 Units Available
The Hamptons at RTP
300 E Seaforth Dr, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1139 sqft
20 Units Available
Trinity Commons at Erwin
2530 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1258 sqft
Apartments with dark granite counters, hardwood flooring and stainless appliances. Complex offers exquisite outdoor areas with pool, decorative fountains, dining areas and even a giant outdoor chess board. Walkable neighborhood with Chipotle down the street.
22 Units Available
Woodlake Reserve
1000 Lydias Way, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$947
1001 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood setting in natural wooded area close to Duke University and Research Triangle Park. Community features sparkling swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have breakfast bars, W/D and fireplaces.
17 Units Available
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.
24 Units Available
501 Estates
240 Ivy Meadow Ln, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1251 sqft
Located just about 4 miles from Duke University, Century Trinity Estates features a selection of comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment offers crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios.
15 Units Available
Aven
3207 Stones Throw Ln, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, private entrances and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park and a swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to Durham Freeway and I-40.
17 Units Available
Mission Triangle Point
600 Discovery Way, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
965 sqft
Cozy homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, pool, and gym. Pet-friendly. Near New Raleigh Highway. Close to Lakeshore Golf Course.
Downtown Durham
152 Units Available
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Please contact our leasing office for current specials
21 Units Available
Southpoint Village
100 Village Circle Way, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1394 sqft
One- to three-bedroom garden-style apartment homes close to RTP, and just a mile from I-40 and the I-540 beltline. In-unit laundry, high ceilings, fitness center, garage parking, and a pool and clubhouse.
Downtown Durham
44 Units Available
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1182 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
20 Units Available
Legacy at Meridian
1101 Exchange Pl, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1273 sqft
If you feel like you need an escape from the bustle of Downtown Durham, Legacy at Meridian is waiting to welcome you home. A resort-inspired community, we offer luxury apartments for rent in Durham, North Carolina, near The Streets at Southpoint.
22 Units Available
Artisan at Brightleaf
2015 Copper Leaf Pkwy, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1131 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bbq/grill, business center. Pet friendly. Minutes from Duke University, Research Triangle Park, RDU International. Local shopping, dining, entertainment.
21 Units Available
Retreat at RTP
1533 Ellis Rd, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1044 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and high ceilings. Electric thermostats in each unit. Conveniently located near NC-147. Tenants enjoy access to community pool and volleyball court. Short term leases offered.
Farrington
25 Units Available
Apartments at Palladian Place
260 Leigh Farm Rd, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1265 sqft
A beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym highlight this community's amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature granite countertops. Furnished units available. Situated off I-40 for easy access to shopping and dining.
3 Units Available
Falls Pointe at the Park
100 Cascade Falls Ln, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1054 sqft
Within walking distance of Research Triangle Park in Durham. Many interior features, including crown molding, lighted ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer connections, and electric kitchen appliances.
15 Units Available
The Village at Auburn
801 E Woodcroft Pkwy, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1211 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit washer/dryer, fresh paint jobs and new appliance packages. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool and picnic areas. Located minutes from dining and shopping in Durham.
Downtown Durham
52 Units Available
Bell West End
605 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
993 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Community features a heated salt water swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have kitchen islands, full-size washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balconies.
27 Units Available
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1188 sqft
Bordered by the Triangle Freeway, I-540 and I40, these apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and open floor plans. The community's fitness club, resort-style pool and cyber cafe are moments from Research Triangle Park.
105 Units Available
The Belmont Apartments
1000 Mcqueen Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1110 sqft
The Belmont offers scenic, lively, and convenient apartments near Duke University, located right on the pulse of Durham. The Belmont provides the perfect living experience for undergrad and grad students at Duke and NCCU.
Downtown Durham
24 Units Available
Whetstone Apartments
501 Willard St, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
974 sqft
A short distance from Highway 147 and W Main St. Luxury homes featuring the latest kitchen appliances, exquisite decor and hardwood floors. Community has a courtyard, a pool and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
Downtown Durham
73 Units Available
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1268 sqft
The pulse of Durham gets a new beat with Van Alen; a 12-story living experience designed to bring the ultimate lifestyle to your doorstep.
Downtown Durham
56 Units Available
Broadstone Durham
600 Willard Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1193 sqft
Broadstone Durham is the discerning choice for Durham’s movers and shakers. It is a community for those tastemakers who appreciate a more meaningful lifestyle with a sophisticated, curated style integrated into a contemporary city home.
6 Units Available
Woodland Creek
5216 Penrith Dr, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1125 sqft
Contemporary apartments with in-unit laundry, fully equipped kitchens, and large closets. Enjoy a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center with sauna, and Olympic-sized swimming pool on site. Near Research Triangle Park. Close to I-540.
