Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym playground pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill accessible parking 24hr maintenance cc payments conference room fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access media room online portal package receiving sauna shuffle board

Take A Virtual Tour Today!



When you live at Woodland Creek, say goodbye to traffic jams and wasted time in your car. One street over from Research Triangle Park, Woodland Creek is a short drive to downtown Durham, Brier Creek Shopping Center in Raleigh and The Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham. Convenient to major highways and only 15 minutes from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, you’ll be close to everything. Once you are home, kick back at the Olympic-sized pool or play billiards in the clubhouse or come out to one of our community events to meet your neighbors. Whatever your lifestyle, Woodlands Townhomes & Apartments is the place for you.