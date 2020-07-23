/
/
durham county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:30 AM
260 Apartments for rent in Durham County, NC📍
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
30 Units Available
The Reserve at Ellis Crossing
400 Advancement Ave, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$944
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1420 sqft
Luxury community with indoor heated pool and outdoor pool. Huge fitness center and club room for entertaining. Modern kitchens with designer cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Bright interiors with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
19 Units Available
Brizo
1108 Merrion Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,169
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1449 sqft
Welcome to Brizo Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Durham, North Carolina. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
501 Estates
240 Ivy Meadow Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$906
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1495 sqft
Located just about 4 miles from Duke University, Century Trinity Estates features a selection of comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment offers crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
Hope Valley
Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$867
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Residents have access to a business center, a fitness center, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. 15 minutes from Duke University.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Southpoint Village
100 Village Circle Way, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,120
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1394 sqft
One- to three-bedroom garden-style apartment homes close to RTP, and just a mile from I-40 and the I-540 beltline. In-unit laundry, high ceilings, fitness center, garage parking, and a pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
149 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Now offering 1 Month Free on all available homes + Now Scheduling In-Person tours by Appointment Only! Contact our leasing office for more details and to set-up your in-person tour.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Bell West End
605 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,038
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1052 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Community features a heated salt water swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have kitchen islands, full-size washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
97 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Bullhouse Apartments
504 E Pettigrew St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,324
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1194 sqft
High-quality finishes throughout. Community amenities include a balance yoga room, bike shop and storage, a salt-water heated pool, and a rooftop terrace with incredible views. MOEN Kitchens, 10-foot ceilings and larger kitchens.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
29 Units Available
Downing Creek
The Morgan at Chapel Hill
100 Spring Meadow Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,178
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1379 sqft
Gorgeous community with 24-hour maintenance, gym, BBQ/grill area, swimming pool and tennis court. Units feature stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in each apartment.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
4 Units Available
Bridges at Southpoint
7304 Calibre Park Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1305 sqft
This community offers recently renovated units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents can spend their days in the on-site pool, gym or clubhouse. Just minutes from the Woodcroft Shopping Center and other retail outlets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
7 Units Available
Southpoint Crossing
1800 Southpoint Crossing Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$879
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1226 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments near The Streets of Southpoint and I-40, NCCU, UNC, Duke and Research Triangle Park. Gourmet kitchens, large pantry, spacious closets, oversized windows and W/D hookups. Enjoy fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
26 Units Available
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
176 Units Available
University Hill
3806 University Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,310
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
Welcome to a refreshing new take on apartment living. University Hill is the first of its kind to make apartment living an art with unprecedented technologies, luxurious amenities and an unrivaled atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
Flats Exchange on Erwin
2610 Erwin Road, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,480
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1110 sqft
If you are looking for the ultimate living space, in a prime location, with ample amenity spaces designed with both activity and relaxation in mind, look no further! Your home, the center of your life The Flats Exchange on Erwin Apartments is a
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Crosstown at Chapel Hill
6123 Farrington Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1323 sqft
Just off I-40 and minutes from UNC at Chapel Hill. Luxurious interior features including hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
22 Units Available
The Lodge at Southpoint
1300 Knoll Cir, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1340 sqft
The Lodge at Southpoint is the location of choice for luxury apartments in Durham, North Carolina.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Aven
3207 Stones Throw Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, private entrances and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park and a swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to Durham Freeway and I-40.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Azalea Park
2105 Bogarde St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$810
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VIRTUAL TOUR! - CLICK HERE! Welcome home to Azalea Park Apartments! Conveniently nestled off I-85 and 5 minutes from highway 147/I-40, Azalea has tailor made floor plans and beautiful area landscaping that make our community a great place to settle
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
The Lex at Brier Creek
200 Wind River Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1392 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1690 sqft
Recently revamped units near Research Triangle Park, with such amenities as stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a pool, playground and BBQ area, among other facilities.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
Haven at Research Triangle Park
3001 New Haven Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to I-540 and the Research Triangle Park area. A recently renovated community featuring fireplaces, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, playground, gym, and business center. Dog park available.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Falls Pointe at the Park
100 Cascade Falls Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Research Triangle Park in Durham. Many interior features, including crown molding, lighted ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer connections, and electric kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
19 Units Available
Century Park Place
4531 Langdon Dr, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,147
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1522 sqft
Nestled between Northern Wake Expressway and Dan K Moore Freeway, this conveniently located property has a yoga studio, garage parking, gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
The Village at Auburn
801 E Woodcroft Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,080
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1505 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit washer/dryer, fresh paint jobs and new appliance packages. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool and picnic areas. Located minutes from dining and shopping in Durham.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
26 Units Available
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1364 sqft
Bordered by the Triangle Freeway, I-540 and I40, these apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and open floor plans. The community's fitness club, resort-style pool and cyber cafe are moments from Research Triangle Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Durham County area include Guilford College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Fayetteville, and Cary have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCHillsborough, NCOxford, NCRolesville, NCFuquay-Varina, NC