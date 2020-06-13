/
/
/
furnished apartments
39 Furnished Apartments for rent in Durham, NC
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
Farrington
26 Units Available
Apartments at Palladian Place
260 Leigh Farm Rd, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,129
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1265 sqft
A beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym highlight this community's amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature granite countertops. Furnished units available. Situated off I-40 for easy access to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
105 Units Available
The Belmont Apartments
1000 Mcqueen Drive, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1110 sqft
The Belmont offers scenic, lively, and convenient apartments near Duke University, located right on the pulse of Durham. The Belmont provides the perfect living experience for undergrad and grad students at Duke and NCCU.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
21 Units Available
The Hamptons at RTP
300 E Seaforth Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Downtown Durham
Contact for Availability
West Village
605 W Main St, Suite C, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,399
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1312 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, fully-equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to three dog parks, a 24-hour fitness center, and a modern clubhouse, among other amenities. Duke University is within walking distance.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Colonial Village
1 Unit Available
2614 N Roxboro St
2614 North Roxboro Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1352 sqft
2614 N Roxboro St Available 08/05/20 Available August 5th! Beautiful 2bd/1ba Home Near Northgate Park in Durham's Colonial Village! - Available August 5, 2020! Beautiful home in Durham's highly sought out Colonial Village.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
910 Scout Dr
910 Scout Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1508 sqft
FURNISHED Available Now - 3 bedroom 2.5 Southside Durham!! - Roomy + well kept 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
87 Forest Oaks
87 Forest Oaks Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
87 Forest Oaks Available 08/01/20 Fabulous Forest Oaks Townhouse - Updated 2 bed/2 bath Forest Oaks townhome with shiplap living room focal wall, updated kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Durham
1 Unit Available
400 Hunt St #404
400 Hunt Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1173 sqft
400 Hunt St #404 Available 07/24/20 Available July 24th! Stunning Fully Furnished New Condo at The Brannan in the Heart of Downtown Durham! - Available for a July 24, 2020 move-in date! Stunning, fully furnished condo in the heart of downtown
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
160 Blue Crest Ln
160 Blue Crest Lane, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
950 sqft
160 Blue Crest Ln Available 08/12/20 Awesome 2bd/2.5ba Townhome Only 1 Mile from Duke's Campus! - Available August 12, 2020 for a move in! Awesome 2bd/2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morehead Hill
1 Unit Available
1309 Hill St
1309 Hill Street, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2112 sqft
1309 Hill St Available 08/14/20 Gorgeous 4bd/2.5ba Renovated Home Walking Distance to Downtown Durham! - Available for an August 14, 2020 move in date! Nestled between greenery, this 4bd/2.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
929 Morreene Rd. Unit A32
929 Morreene Road, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1386 sqft
929 Morreene Rd.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodcroft
1 Unit Available
7 East Bayberry Court
7 East Bayberry Court, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1435 sqft
7 East Bayberry Court Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 3br/2.5ba House 15 Minutes from Downtown Durham, Chapel Hill and RTP! - Beautiful 3br/2.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1232 Orchard Oriole Ln
1232 Orchard Oriole Lane, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1776 sqft
1232 Orchard Oriole Ln Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Home Overlooking Frazier Lake, Centrally Located in Durham! - Available July 3rd, 2020 for a move in date. Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
708 Pleasant Dr
708 Pleasant Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1050 sqft
708 Pleasant Dr Available 07/17/20 Application Pending. Available July 17th! Cozy 2bd/1ba Ranch Style Durham Home With Massive Fenced-In Backyard - Available July 17, 2020 for a move in date. Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Old North Durham
1 Unit Available
814 Foster Street
814 Foster Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1120 sqft
The Central Park North Townhomes are an easy bike to Duke/Walk to so much of what makes Durham cool. Well laid-out with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an eat in kitchen and laundry included. Private fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of Durham
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Meadowmont
5 Units Available
Bell Meadowmont
100 Village Crossing Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,545
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1545 sqft
Prime location right on Chapel Hill Transit V-Line. Community has a gourmet coffee bar, free bike rentals and a community garden. Units have crown molding, designer kitchens and walk-in closets.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finley Forest
1 Unit Available
404 Summerwalk Circle
404 Summerwalk Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
975 sqft
404 Summerwalk Circle Available 08/10/20 2 bed 2 bath condo Finley Forest RTP/UNC - 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs condo in Finley Forest. Dishwasher, washer/dryer, Patio Deck, No pets, Partially furnished Pool, tennis courts, playground.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7709 Alexander Promenade Pl EN SUITE
7709 Alexander Promenade Place, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$735
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit EN SUITE Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE JULY, 2020:MASTER EN SUITE in BrierCreek - Property Id: 166445 Private Master En Suite (Private Bathroom) in Shared House Available July 31, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Utilities NOT included.
Results within 5 miles of Durham
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
8 Units Available
Cosgrove Hill
300 Cosgrove Ave, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call the tree-lined streets of this Raleigh community home, and enjoy on-site amenities such as parking, clubhouse, pool, gym, and playground. Each residence offers in-unit laundry, high-end appliances, and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
19 Units Available
Tradition at Stonewater
12000 Wisdom Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$963
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1419 sqft
Garden tubs, in-unit laundry, modern kitchens, and double vanities. Pet-friendly community features gym, dog park, movie theater, and resort-style pool. Near I-540 and Hwy 55, close to RTP.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
The Pointe at Chapel Hill
100 Saluda Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1662 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, private terraces, and spacious walk-in closets. Amenities include a fully equipped business center, a pet park, and a 24-hour gym. University of North Carolina and Research Triangle Park within a 10-mile radius.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Chapel Hill
1 Unit Available
601 W. Rosemary #705
601 West Rosemary Street, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1178 sqft
601 W.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
168 Ridge Trail
168 Ridge Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Conveniently located Carrboro 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhouse - Feel like you're living in a treehouse, with all of the amenities of a planned community! This 3 bedroom/2/5 bathroom townhome backs up to a natural wooded space with large trees.
