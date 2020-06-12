/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
101 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Durham, NC
17 Units Available
Haven at Research Triangle Park
3001 New Haven Dr, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1094 sqft
Easy access to I-540 and the Research Triangle Park area. A recently renovated community featuring fireplaces, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, playground, gym, and business center. Dog park available.
3 Units Available
Falls Pointe at the Park
100 Cascade Falls Ln, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1054 sqft
Within walking distance of Research Triangle Park in Durham. Many interior features, including crown molding, lighted ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer connections, and electric kitchen appliances.
15 Units Available
The Village at Auburn
801 E Woodcroft Pkwy, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1211 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit washer/dryer, fresh paint jobs and new appliance packages. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool and picnic areas. Located minutes from dining and shopping in Durham.
Downtown Durham
52 Units Available
Bell West End
605 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
993 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Community features a heated salt water swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have kitchen islands, full-size washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balconies.
27 Units Available
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1188 sqft
Bordered by the Triangle Freeway, I-540 and I40, these apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and open floor plans. The community's fitness club, resort-style pool and cyber cafe are moments from Research Triangle Park.
106 Units Available
The Belmont Apartments
1000 Mcqueen Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1110 sqft
The Belmont offers scenic, lively, and convenient apartments near Duke University, located right on the pulse of Durham. The Belmont provides the perfect living experience for undergrad and grad students at Duke and NCCU.
25 Units Available
The Heights LaSalle
500 S Lasalle St, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
991 sqft
Conveniently located apartments near the Duke University campus. Units feature high ceilings, upgraded appliances and double crown molding. The resort-style pool is surrounded by barbecue grills.
24 Units Available
Southpoint Glen
5800 Tattersall Dr, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1028 sqft
Located minutes away from The Streets of Southpoint shopping center, close to I-40. Spacious apartments with full-size washers, extra-large windows and plush floor coverings. Additional upgrades available.
Downtown Durham
24 Units Available
Whetstone Apartments
501 Willard St, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
974 sqft
A short distance from Highway 147 and W Main St. Luxury homes featuring the latest kitchen appliances, exquisite decor and hardwood floors. Community has a courtyard, a pool and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
Downtown Durham
73 Units Available
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1268 sqft
The pulse of Durham gets a new beat with Van Alen; a 12-story living experience designed to bring the ultimate lifestyle to your doorstep.
36 Units Available
200 East
200 Edinborough Dr, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1251 sqft
This community has two outdoor pools, one indoor pool, garage parking, a clubhouse and much more. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Conveniently located near the business corridor along South Miami Boulevard.
Duke Homestead
27 Units Available
Discovery on Broad
2335 Broad St, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1070 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of Durham, near Duke University and shops and dining. Community features swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and picnic area.
Downtown Durham
31 Units Available
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
27 Units Available
Crosstown at Chapel Hill
6123 Farrington Rd, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1068 sqft
Just off I-40 and minutes from UNC at Chapel Hill. Luxurious interior features including hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances.
23 Units Available
The Lex at Brier Creek
200 Wind River Pkwy, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1392 sqft
Recently revamped units near Research Triangle Park, with such amenities as stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a pool, playground and BBQ area, among other facilities.
34 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Research Park
400 Stone Lion Dr, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1203 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to Colonial Grand at Research Park apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina.
7 Units Available
Triangle Park
5011 S Alston Ave, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
827 sqft
Enjoy renovated one, two or three bedroom apartment homes complete with renovated kitchens, flooring and appliances. Our swimming pool, tennis court, large clubhouse and on-site laundry room are sure to exceed your expectations.
Downtown Durham
56 Units Available
Broadstone Durham
600 Willard Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1193 sqft
Broadstone Durham is the discerning choice for Durham’s movers and shakers. It is a community for those tastemakers who appreciate a more meaningful lifestyle with a sophisticated, curated style integrated into a contemporary city home.
13 Units Available
Woods Edge Apartments
4655 Hope Valley Rd, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1120 sqft
The dining and retail areas of Woodcroft Shopping Center are just minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, gym, courtyard and tennis court. Apartments are recently renovated and have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
27 Units Available
The Reserve at Ellis Crossing
400 Advancement Ave, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1220 sqft
Luxury community with indoor heated pool and outdoor pool. Huge fitness center and club room for entertaining. Modern kitchens with designer cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Bright interiors with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding.
24 Units Available
Brizo
1108 Merrion Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1182 sqft
Welcome to Brizo Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Durham, North Carolina. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Hope Valley
20 Units Available
Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
909 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Residents have access to a business center, a fitness center, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. 15 minutes from Duke University.
Hope Valley
15 Units Available
ARIUM Southpoint
5140 Copper Ridge Dr, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1068 sqft
ARIUM Southpoint provides the ultimate combination of versatile apartments and premium amenities in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations.
25 Units Available
Arboretum at Southpoint
4405 Waterford Valley Dr, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1090 sqft
Elegant apartments in Durham, NC just off the I-40. The Streets at Southpoint Mall offers shopping and dining nearby. Apartments each have a private balcony/patio, walk-in closet and washer/dryer.
