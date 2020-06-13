/
hillsborough
138 Apartments for rent in Hillsborough, NC📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
Heritage Apartments
405 Thomas Burke Dr, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$859
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,158
1254 sqft
Large floor plans showcase amenities such as ceiling fans, energy-efficient appliances, security alarms and walk-in closets. Neighborhood features include a playground and picnic area equipped with grills.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1509 sqft
rdmore Cates Creek is Hillsborough's newest and most luxurious apartment community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Hayes Barton
5 Units Available
West Village
115 Holiday Park Rd, Hillsborough, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
921 sqft
West Village Apartments offers a combination of style and comfort. In a location on Holiday Park Rd. in Hillsborough's 27278 area, residents can easily connect with a number of attractions within a few miles.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr, Hillsborough, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
Large apartments near historic Hillsborough with sunrooms, walk-in closets and secure access. Four unique floorplans available. Community features on-site maintenance and garage parking. Short-term leases are allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
16 Units Available
Bellevue Mill Apartments
206 South Nash Street, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1163 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
104 Lakeshore Dr
104 Lakeshore Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
104 Lakeshore Dr Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Hillsborough With Private Pond Access! - Check out this classic, one level home nestled on a quiet street in the heart of Hillsborough.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
525 Historic Dr
525 Historic Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1724 sqft
NEAR CHAPEL HILL, UNC and Duke, NEW townhome 3b/2.5b, Harmony at Waterstone, available NOW! - Fantastic location near medical centers, Duke and UNC, easy commute to Chapel Hill and Durham, access to HW 40 and HW 80 & downtown, nearby outlets stores.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
133 Rubrum Drive
133 Rubrum Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1852 sqft
Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Townhome with pool access in Hillsborough! - Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
511 Historic Drive
511 Historic Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1634 sqft
Almost Brand New! Only 1 Year old, Beautiful 3 bed, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Hillsborough
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
507 Bartlett Circle
507 Bartlett Circle, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2290 sqft
Beautifully designed open floor plan close to Duke/Chapel Hill and near the heart of Historic Hillsborough.
Results within 5 miles of Hillsborough
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
57 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,377
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1208 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
12 Units Available
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1543 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1837 sqft
Townhome-style apartments with 9-foot ceilings, track lighting and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a fitness center, picnic area and garages on site. Easy access to Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
500 Carraway Crossing
500 Carraway Xing, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1209 sqft
The B4 layout is perfect for setting up as two bedrooms or as a spacious 1 bedroom with a guest room or home office! The layout offers 2 garden tubs, 1 large shower, floor to ceiling cabinets with under cabinet lighting, a bountiful breakfast bar,
Results within 10 miles of Hillsborough
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
40 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,275
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
35 Units Available
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$973
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,237
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1120 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
36 Units Available
Garrett West
4130 Garrett Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,132
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard is minutes away, giving quick access to dining and entertainment options. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with maple wood cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Convenient online portal for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek in Carrboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
51 Units Available
Trilogy Chapel Hill
1000 Novus Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,165
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1175 sqft
Designed with state-of-the-art spaced to enhance your every move, Trilogy Chapel Hill thrives along every edge of life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,188
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1612 sqft
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
27 Units Available
The Flats at 55Twelve
5512 Sunlight Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1230 sqft
Discover your best life at The Flats @ 55 Twelve. Our one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina, offer the right mix of modern living and comfortable charm.
Last updated June 13 at 12:13pm
16 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
45 Units Available
West End Flats
200 Hwy. 54 By-Pass, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
824 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
17 Units Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Dr B-2, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Chambers Ridge is Carrboro’s hidden gem! Located off Highway 54 in a quiet neighborhood, residents enjoy one and two bedroom apartment homes with patios and balconies as large as the bedrooms! For the gourmet, enjoy fully equipped kitchens with
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
20 Units Available
Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
465 sqft
Chapel View Apartments brings a refreshing take to modern apartment living. Our spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, offers options to live the way that’s convenient for you.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hillsborough, the median rent is $706 for a studio, $829 for a 1-bedroom, $978 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,328 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hillsborough, check out our monthly Hillsborough Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hillsborough area include Guilford College, Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and North Carolina State University at Raleigh. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hillsborough from include Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Cary, and Chapel Hill.
