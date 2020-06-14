Apartment List
/
NC
/
durham
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Durham, NC with garage

Durham apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Durham
97 Units Available
Bullhouse Apartments
504 E Pettigrew St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,159
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,329
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
High-quality finishes throughout. Community amenities include a balance yoga room, bike shop and storage, a salt-water heated pool, and a rooftop terrace with incredible views. MOEN Kitchens, 10-foot ceilings and larger kitchens.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
35 Units Available
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$973
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,237
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1120 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
$
20 Units Available
The Heights at Meridian
2543 Meridian Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1430 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. You are home at last with Heights at Meridian Apartments, a Cottonwood Residential community.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Brizo
1108 Merrion Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1449 sqft
Welcome to Brizo Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Durham, North Carolina. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Durham
55 Units Available
Broadstone Durham
600 Willard Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,415
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1193 sqft
Broadstone Durham is the discerning choice for Durham’s movers and shakers. It is a community for those tastemakers who appreciate a more meaningful lifestyle with a sophisticated, curated style integrated into a contemporary city home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Lodge at Southpoint
1300 Knoll Cir, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1340 sqft
The Lodge at Southpoint is the location of choice for luxury apartments in Durham, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Southpoint Village
100 Village Circle Way, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,035
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1394 sqft
One- to three-bedroom garden-style apartment homes close to RTP, and just a mile from I-40 and the I-540 beltline. In-unit laundry, high ceilings, fitness center, garage parking, and a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Village at Auburn
801 E Woodcroft Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1505 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit washer/dryer, fresh paint jobs and new appliance packages. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool and picnic areas. Located minutes from dining and shopping in Durham.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1364 sqft
Bordered by the Triangle Freeway, I-540 and I40, these apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and open floor plans. The community's fitness club, resort-style pool and cyber cafe are moments from Research Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
38 Units Available
54 Station
1415 E NC Hwy 54, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1139 sqft
54 Station's brand new apartments offer you an urban escape, balancing work and play. Our smart apartments with "tech extras" you want, like Wi-Fi throughout the community, smart locks, and thermostats that work from your phone.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Duke Homestead
25 Units Available
Discovery on Broad
2335 Broad St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$978
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1335 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of Durham, near Duke University and shops and dining. Community features swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
Farrington
26 Units Available
Apartments at Palladian Place
260 Leigh Farm Rd, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,129
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1265 sqft
A beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym highlight this community's amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature granite countertops. Furnished units available. Situated off I-40 for easy access to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Houndswood Village
102 Spaniel Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,592
2363 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
501 Estates
240 Ivy Meadow Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1495 sqft
Located just about 4 miles from Duke University, Century Trinity Estates features a selection of comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment offers crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hope Valley
19 Units Available
Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$976
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Residents have access to a business center, a fitness center, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. 15 minutes from Duke University.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
3 Units Available
Falls Pointe at the Park
100 Cascade Falls Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1234 sqft
Within walking distance of Research Triangle Park in Durham. Many interior features, including crown molding, lighted ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer connections, and electric kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
105 Units Available
The Belmont Apartments
1000 Mcqueen Drive, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1110 sqft
The Belmont offers scenic, lively, and convenient apartments near Duke University, located right on the pulse of Durham. The Belmont provides the perfect living experience for undergrad and grad students at Duke and NCCU.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
35 Units Available
200 East
200 Edinborough Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1444 sqft
This community has two outdoor pools, one indoor pool, garage parking, a clubhouse and much more. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Conveniently located near the business corridor along South Miami Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
28 Units Available
The Reserve at Ellis Crossing
400 Advancement Ave, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,174
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1420 sqft
Luxury community with indoor heated pool and outdoor pool. Huge fitness center and club room for entertaining. Modern kitchens with designer cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Bright interiors with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downing Creek
7 Units Available
Morgan Reserve
5205 Barbee Chapel Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,390
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1217 sqft
Walk to the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center or Downing Creek Park. Community amenities include a car care center, fitness center, playground, outdoor pool and BBQ facilities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Old West Durham
14 Units Available
810 Ninth
810 9th St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,415
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gym, pool, and game room with billiard table. Just across the street from Bali Hai Mongolian Grill. Modern apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets and balconies in select units.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Crosstown at Chapel Hill
6123 Farrington Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1323 sqft
Just off I-40 and minutes from UNC at Chapel Hill. Luxurious interior features including hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
The Lex at Brier Creek
200 Wind River Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1392 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1690 sqft
Recently revamped units near Research Triangle Park, with such amenities as stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a pool, playground and BBQ area, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
35 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Research Park
400 Stone Lion Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$853
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$913
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1187 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to Colonial Grand at Research Park apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina.
City Guide for Durham, NC

If you’ve heard of Durham, you’ve probably heard the term The Research Triangle. We know it sounds a bit scary; a nightmare combination of grad school, an unfortunate Amelia Earhart expedition and your apartment search all wrapped into one unsettling anxiety attack. Not what you had in mind for the weekend? Fear not weary explorer, we’ve got a handle on this and there’s good news on the horizon—Durham, known as the City of Medicine—is an easy pill to swallow in many ways but we’ll start with ...

In Durham, it might appear that all roads lead to Duke University—the heart of this town and the city’s largest employer, but Durhamites (they don’t bite) are an eclectic bunch of scholarly brains and creative types that give this city a serious edge.

Both established neighborhoods and up and coming ones have much to offer including a range of pricing as diverse as its inhabitants. Often described as “gritty” in a good way, this is a small city with a big appetite for culture, education, technology and the arts.

Having trouble with Craigslist Durham? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Durham, NC

Durham apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDurham 3 BedroomsDurham Accessible ApartmentsDurham Apartments under $900Durham Apartments with Balcony
Durham Apartments with GarageDurham Apartments with GymDurham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDurham Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDurham Apartments with ParkingDurham Apartments with PoolDurham Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Durham Cheap PlacesDurham Dog Friendly ApartmentsDurham Furnished ApartmentsDurham Luxury PlacesDurham Pet Friendly PlacesDurham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
WoodcroftDowning Creek
Old West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University