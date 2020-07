Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool putting green cc payments e-payments bbq/grill garage media room volleyball court cats allowed

The Lodge at Southpoint is the location of choice for luxury apartments in Durham, North Carolina. From open one, two and three-bedroom floorplans that give you more room for your money, to world-class amenities that add convenience to your life, our one-of-a-kind Durham apartments offer residents everything they are looking for in comfortable, modern living.



Each apartment for rent features a garden tub, computer desk, full-size washer & dryer, kitchen pantry, Berber carpet, French doors and double bowl vanities in select rental homes. Complete with a clubhouse, resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, cardio fitness center, dog park, tot lot/playground and business center, you will love spending time on our beautiful, pet-friendly grounds. Our residents also enjoy a 5-hole putting green and mountain bike rentals. Perfectly situated near the Streets at Southpoint Mall, our community brings the best of the research triangle right to your door with easy access to I-40, which makes com