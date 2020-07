Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible alarm system car charging clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal package receiving yoga business center conference room

The Belmont offers lively and convenient open-layout one and two bedroom apartments near Duke University right on the pulse of Durham. Each unit boasts private bedrooms and bathrooms. The Belmont provides the perfect living experience for undergrad and grad students at Duke and NCCU. The Belmont’s prime location by West Campus makes for easy walking to classes or the library. Whether you enjoy spending time indoors or out, The Belmont has every comfort to suit your every need. The opportunities for relaxation and recreation are endless! Enjoy the day lounging on the sundeck or in the pool. Stay fit by visiting our new & improved 24-hour fitness center with LifeFitness cardio equipment, or take your pet with you while you’re jogging on the trail near our private lake. The Belmont has what you are looking for in off campus housing near Duke.



NOW OPEN

REDESIGNED CLUBHOUSE Featuring:

- Expanded Fitness Center with Peloton Bikes and Yoga Studio

- Starbucks Coffee Bar and Wi-Fi Lounge

