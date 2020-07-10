/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
125 Apartments for rent in Durham, NC with washer-dryer
125 Apartments for rent in Durham, NC with washer-dryer
Downtown Durham
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,257
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
Cortland Research Park
4405 Waterford Valley Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1090 sqft
Elegant apartments in Durham, NC just off the I-40. The Streets at Southpoint Mall offers shopping and dining nearby. Apartments each have a private balcony/patio, walk-in closet and washer/dryer.
Crosstown at Chapel Hill
6123 Farrington Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1323 sqft
Just off I-40 and minutes from UNC at Chapel Hill. Luxurious interior features including hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances.
The Lex at Brier Creek
200 Wind River Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1392 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1690 sqft
Recently revamped units near Research Triangle Park, with such amenities as stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a pool, playground and BBQ area, among other facilities.
Hope Valley
ARIUM Southpoint
5140 Copper Ridge Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1236 sqft
ARIUM Southpoint provides the ultimate combination of versatile apartments and premium amenities in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations.
Pinnacle Ridge Apartments
3611 University Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1003 sqft
Conveniently located complex close to Duke University, plus shops and restaurants in Durham. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. Resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center on site.
Woodcroft
Park Ridge Estates
810 Park Ridge Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$984
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1030 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Downtown Durham
Whetstone Apartments
501 Willard St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,024
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,332
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
974 sqft
A short distance from Highway 147 and W Main St. Luxury homes featuring the latest kitchen appliances, exquisite decor and hardwood floors. Community has a courtyard, a pool and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
Southpoint Glen
5800 Tattersall Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$987
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from The Streets of Southpoint shopping center, close to I-40. Spacious apartments with full-size washers, extra-large windows and plush floor coverings. Additional upgrades available.
200 East
200 Edinborough Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1444 sqft
This community has two outdoor pools, one indoor pool, garage parking, a clubhouse and much more. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Conveniently located near the business corridor along South Miami Boulevard.
The Hamptons at RTP
300 E Seaforth Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1379 sqft
Woodlake Reserve
1000 Lydias Way, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$894
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1130 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood setting in natural wooded area close to Duke University and Research Triangle Park. Community features sparkling swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have breakfast bars, W/D and fireplaces.
Southpoint Crossing
1800 Southpoint Crossing Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1226 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments near The Streets of Southpoint and I-40, NCCU, UNC, Duke and Research Triangle Park. Gourmet kitchens, large pantry, spacious closets, oversized windows and W/D hookups. Enjoy fitness center and pool.
The Village at Auburn
801 E Woodcroft Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1505 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit washer/dryer, fresh paint jobs and new appliance packages. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool and picnic areas. Located minutes from dining and shopping in Durham.
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1364 sqft
Bordered by the Triangle Freeway, I-540 and I40, these apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and open floor plans. The community's fitness club, resort-style pool and cyber cafe are moments from Research Triangle Park.
Trinity Commons at Erwin
2530 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,521
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1258 sqft
Apartments with dark granite counters, hardwood flooring and stainless appliances. Complex offers exquisite outdoor areas with pool, decorative fountains, dining areas and even a giant outdoor chess board. Walkable neighborhood with Chipotle down the street.
Garrett West
4130 Garrett Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,032
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1231 sqft
Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard is minutes away, giving quick access to dining and entertainment options. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with maple wood cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Convenient online portal for residents.
Brizo
1108 Merrion Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1449 sqft
Welcome to Brizo Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Durham, North Carolina. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
The Heights LaSalle
500 S Lasalle St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,128
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
991 sqft
Conveniently located apartments near the Duke University campus. Units feature high ceilings, upgraded appliances and double crown molding. The resort-style pool is surrounded by barbecue grills.
Flats Exchange on Erwin
2610 Erwin Road, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,433
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1110 sqft
If you are looking for the ultimate living space, in a prime location, with ample amenity spaces designed with both activity and relaxation in mind, look no further! Your home, the center of your life The Flats Exchange on Erwin Apartments is a
University Hill
3806 University Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,310
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
Welcome to a refreshing new take on apartment living. University Hill is the first of its kind to make apartment living an art with unprecedented technologies, luxurious amenities and an unrivaled atmosphere.
Downtown Durham
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Now offering 1 Month Free on all available homes + Now Scheduling In-Person tours by Appointment Only! Contact our leasing office for more details and to set-up your in-person tour.
The Belmont Apartments
1000 Mcqueen Drive, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1110 sqft
The Belmont offers scenic, lively, and convenient apartments near Duke University, located right on the pulse of Durham. The Belmont provides the perfect living experience for undergrad and grad students at Duke and NCCU.
Duke Forest
Chandler at University Tower
20 Morcroft Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1234 sqft
Stunning location close to schools. Updated community with new appliances. Dog park on-site. Amenities include a coffee bar, garage parking, a stunning pool and a gym. Pet-friendly community.
