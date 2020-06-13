/
33 Apartments for rent in Mebane, NC📍
16 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
11 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$914
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
12 Units Available
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$861
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,263
1188 sqft
Great location, minutes from I-40 and I-85. Residents enjoy 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour laundry care facility, and fenced-in dog park. Apartments include energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to North Carolina Highway 119. Floor plans feature large windows with vertical blinds and kitchens with breakfast bars. Residents enjoy numerous recreational amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and dog park.
8 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1356 sqft
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting,
1 Unit Available
208 Belle Ct
208 Belle Court, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
Mebane Home near Charming Downtown - Less than a mile away from Mebane's charming Downtown, in a fantastic area near dining, small boutiques and the Tanger Outlets.
1 Unit Available
508 Bunker Ct
508 Bunker Drive, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2466 sqft
Open concept home in popular Arrowhead community convenient to shopping, hwys! 3Bed/2Ba with 1st floor w/hardwoods, FR w/stacked stone corner fireplace, light & bright Kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counters & center island.
1 Unit Available
423 Ashbury Square
423 Ashbury Square, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1093 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment home is 1093 square feet of pure luxury! With your own private balcony, you'll enjoy all the comforts of home. Schedule a self tour today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
1 Unit Available
203 Briarwood Drive
203 Briarwood Drive, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
Immaculate, beautiful one level home situated on a large lot with extensive landscaping that backs up to a tranquil, winding, tree-lined creek. View from the first floor master bedroom overlooks the park-like back yard.
1 Unit Available
407 W Holt Street
407 West Holt Street, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
510 sqft
Studio Apartment Convenient to Downtown Mebane. Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, Fresh Paint, New Appliances, Ceiling Fan, and much more. Tired of Apartment Living.....Give Me a Call..
Results within 1 mile of Mebane
1 Unit Available
1218 Sundown Dr
1218 Sundown Drive, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1104 sqft
1218 Sundown Dr Available 05/15/20 Will Go Fast! 3 BD Remodeled House in Mebane With Huge Garage - Available May 15th! - Fabulous location! Only 5 miles to I-40, 4.5 miles to Tanger Outlets, and 2.5 miles to downtown Mebane.
Results within 5 miles of Mebane
1 Unit Available
126 Pillow Lane
126 Pillow Ln, Alamance County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1554 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
507 Cornelia Dr
507 Cornelia Drive, Graham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Charming and convenient. Brand new carpet, totally remodeled and outside storage. Convenient to Highway 85 and 40. Highway 87 S in Graham. Living room 18.8x12.13 with fireplace. Bonus family room 20.6x14.9. Kitchen with breakfast area 22.3x10.
1 Unit Available
708 Brookgreen Terrace
708 Brookgreen Terrace, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1008 sqft
~~~ Home with Fenced Yard! ~~~ - ******** We do NOT accept Section 8 ******** ~~~ Minimum 600 credit scores required ~~~ Beautiful completely remodeled home built in 1954 with refinished hardwoods, vinyl insulated windows, mini-blinds throughout
Results within 10 miles of Mebane
17 Units Available
Heritage Apartments
405 Thomas Burke Dr, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$859
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,158
1254 sqft
Large floor plans showcase amenities such as ceiling fans, energy-efficient appliances, security alarms and walk-in closets. Neighborhood features include a playground and picnic area equipped with grills.
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1509 sqft
rdmore Cates Creek is Hillsborough's newest and most luxurious apartment community.
West Village
115 Holiday Park Rd, Hillsborough, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
921 sqft
West Village Apartments offers a combination of style and comfort. In a location on Holiday Park Rd. in Hillsborough's 27278 area, residents can easily connect with a number of attractions within a few miles.
12 Units Available
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr, Hillsborough, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
Large apartments near historic Hillsborough with sunrooms, walk-in closets and secure access. Four unique floorplans available. Community features on-site maintenance and garage parking. Short-term leases are allowed.
16 Units Available
Bellevue Mill Apartments
206 South Nash Street, Hillsborough, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1163 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Contact for Availability
Crescent Oaks
130 W Crescent Square Dr, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1159 sqft
Located just off I-85 and I-40 for fast commute. Pet-friendly. Built-in washer and dryer connections, microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Include patio/balcony with courtyard or wooded views.
1 Unit Available
104 Lakeshore Dr
104 Lakeshore Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
104 Lakeshore Dr Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Hillsborough With Private Pond Access! - Check out this classic, one level home nestled on a quiet street in the heart of Hillsborough.
1 Unit Available
525 Historic Dr
525 Historic Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1724 sqft
NEAR CHAPEL HILL, UNC and Duke, NEW townhome 3b/2.5b, Harmony at Waterstone, available NOW! - Fantastic location near medical centers, Duke and UNC, easy commute to Chapel Hill and Durham, access to HW 40 and HW 80 & downtown, nearby outlets stores.
1 Unit Available
133 Rubrum Drive
133 Rubrum Drive, Hillsborough, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1852 sqft
Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Townhome with pool access in Hillsborough! - Delightful 3-bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
332 Fountain Place
332 Fountain Place, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2137 sqft
W. Burlington - Located in Historical District of Burlington! 4BR, 2.5 Bath home featuring Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat in Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, Office/Study, Covered back porch, Detached 2 car garage with 10 x 19 room above.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Mebane, the median rent is $771 for a studio, $849 for a 1-bedroom, $1,031 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,403 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mebane, check out our monthly Mebane Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Mebane area include Guilford College, High Point University, Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and University of North Carolina at Greensboro. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mebane from include Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Cary, and Chapel Hill.
