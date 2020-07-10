189 Luxury Apartments for rent in Durham, NC
Southpoint Glen
5800 Tattersall Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$987
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from The Streets of Southpoint shopping center, close to I-40. Spacious apartments with full-size washers, extra-large windows and plush floor coverings. Additional upgrades available.
The Reserve at Ellis Crossing
400 Advancement Ave, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,592
1420 sqft
Luxury community with indoor heated pool and outdoor pool. Huge fitness center and club room for entertaining. Modern kitchens with designer cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Bright interiors with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding.
Old West Durham
810 Ninth
810 9th St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gym, pool, and game room with billiard table. Just across the street from Bali Hai Mongolian Grill. Modern apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets and balconies in select units.
The Village at Auburn
801 E Woodcroft Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1505 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit washer/dryer, fresh paint jobs and new appliance packages. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool and picnic areas. Located minutes from dining and shopping in Durham.
Trinity Commons at Erwin
2530 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,521
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1258 sqft
Apartments with dark granite counters, hardwood flooring and stainless appliances. Complex offers exquisite outdoor areas with pool, decorative fountains, dining areas and even a giant outdoor chess board. Walkable neighborhood with Chipotle down the street.
Garrett West
4130 Garrett Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,032
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1231 sqft
Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard is minutes away, giving quick access to dining and entertainment options. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with maple wood cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Convenient online portal for residents.
Hope Valley
ARIUM Southpoint
5140 Copper Ridge Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1236 sqft
ARIUM Southpoint provides the ultimate combination of versatile apartments and premium amenities in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations.
Brizo
1108 Merrion Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1449 sqft
Welcome to Brizo Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Durham, North Carolina. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
The Heights LaSalle
500 S Lasalle St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,128
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
991 sqft
Conveniently located apartments near the Duke University campus. Units feature high ceilings, upgraded appliances and double crown molding. The resort-style pool is surrounded by barbecue grills.
Solis at Patterson Place
3705 Southwest Durham Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,121
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1285 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Flats Exchange on Erwin
2610 Erwin Road, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,433
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1110 sqft
If you are looking for the ultimate living space, in a prime location, with ample amenity spaces designed with both activity and relaxation in mind, look no further! Your home, the center of your life The Flats Exchange on Erwin Apartments is a
University Hill
3806 University Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,310
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
Welcome to a refreshing new take on apartment living. University Hill is the first of its kind to make apartment living an art with unprecedented technologies, luxurious amenities and an unrivaled atmosphere.
Southpoint Village
100 Village Circle Way, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1394 sqft
One- to three-bedroom garden-style apartment homes close to RTP, and just a mile from I-40 and the I-540 beltline. In-unit laundry, high ceilings, fitness center, garage parking, and a pool and clubhouse.
Downtown Durham
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Now offering 1 Month Free on all available homes + Now Scheduling In-Person tours by Appointment Only! Contact our leasing office for more details and to set-up your in-person tour.
The Belmont Apartments
1000 Mcqueen Drive, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,179
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1110 sqft
The Belmont offers scenic, lively, and convenient apartments near Duke University, located right on the pulse of Durham. The Belmont provides the perfect living experience for undergrad and grad students at Duke and NCCU.
Haven at Patterson Place
5110 Old Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1262 sqft
Welcome to Haven at Patterson Place Apartments, luxury living in Durham, NC.
Encore At The Park
2850 Courtney Creek Blvd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$976
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming apartments with easy access to NC-55. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community has coffee bar and courtyard. Garage parking available. Dog park on site.
Duke Forest
Chandler at University Tower
20 Morcroft Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1234 sqft
Stunning location close to schools. Updated community with new appliances. Dog park on-site. Amenities include a coffee bar, garage parking, a stunning pool and a gym. Pet-friendly community.
Downing Creek
Morgan Reserve
5205 Barbee Chapel Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,305
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1217 sqft
Walk to the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center or Downing Creek Park. Community amenities include a car care center, fitness center, playground, outdoor pool and BBQ facilities.
Artisan at Brightleaf
2015 Copper Leaf Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bbq/grill, business center. Pet friendly. Minutes from Duke University, Research Triangle Park, RDU International. Local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Retreat at RTP
1533 Ellis Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1175 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and high ceilings. Electric thermostats in each unit. Conveniently located near NC-147. Tenants enjoy access to community pool and volleyball court. Short term leases offered.
Woods Edge Apartments
4655 Hope Valley Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1120 sqft
The dining and retail areas of Woodcroft Shopping Center are just minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, gym, courtyard and tennis court. Apartments are recently renovated and have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
The Heights at Meridian
2543 Meridian Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1430 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. You are home at last with Heights at Meridian Apartments, a Cottonwood Residential community.
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1364 sqft
Bordered by the Triangle Freeway, I-540 and I40, these apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and open floor plans. The community's fitness club, resort-style pool and cyber cafe are moments from Research Triangle Park.
