Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

123 Apartments for rent in Durham, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Durham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particul...
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Houndswood Village
102 Spaniel Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,592
2363 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
24 Units Available
Flats Exchange on Erwin
2610 Erwin Road, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,386
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1110 sqft
If you are looking for the ultimate living space, in a prime location, with ample amenity spaces designed with both activity and relaxation in mind, look no further! Your home, the center of your life The Flats Exchange on Erwin Apartments is a
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
26 Units Available
Crosstown at Chapel Hill
6123 Farrington Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1323 sqft
Just off I-40 and minutes from UNC at Chapel Hill. Luxurious interior features including hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Durham
55 Units Available
Broadstone Durham
600 Willard Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,415
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1193 sqft
Broadstone Durham is the discerning choice for Durham’s movers and shakers. It is a community for those tastemakers who appreciate a more meaningful lifestyle with a sophisticated, curated style integrated into a contemporary city home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
37 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Research Park
400 Stone Lion Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$853
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$908
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1203 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to Colonial Grand at Research Park apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Haven at Patterson Place
5110 Old Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$994
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1262 sqft
Welcome to Haven at Patterson Place Apartments, luxury living in Durham, NC.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Triangle Park
5011 S Alston Ave, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$832
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1012 sqft
Enjoy renovated one, two or three bedroom apartment homes complete with renovated kitchens, flooring and appliances. Our swimming pool, tennis court, large clubhouse and on-site laundry room are sure to exceed your expectations.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Durham
97 Units Available
Bullhouse Apartments
504 E Pettigrew St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,159
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,329
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
High-quality finishes throughout. Community amenities include a balance yoga room, bike shop and storage, a salt-water heated pool, and a rooftop terrace with incredible views. MOEN Kitchens, 10-foot ceilings and larger kitchens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Republic Flats
800 Finsbury St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,212
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1377 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments with stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. A 24-hour gym and modern pool are on site. On Davis Drive between Triangle Expressway and I-40, putting all of Raleigh close to you.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
34 Units Available
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$973
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,237
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1120 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Durham
29 Units Available
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,208
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
35 Units Available
Garrett West
4130 Garrett Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,156
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard is minutes away, giving quick access to dining and entertainment options. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with maple wood cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Convenient online portal for residents.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
20 Units Available
Southpoint Village
100 Village Circle Way, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,035
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1394 sqft
One- to three-bedroom garden-style apartment homes close to RTP, and just a mile from I-40 and the I-540 beltline. In-unit laundry, high ceilings, fitness center, garage parking, and a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Woodland Creek
5216 Penrith Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with in-unit laundry, fully equipped kitchens, and large closets. Enjoy a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center with sauna, and Olympic-sized swimming pool on site. Near Research Triangle Park. Close to I-540.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
The Village at Auburn
801 E Woodcroft Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1505 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit washer/dryer, fresh paint jobs and new appliance packages. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool and picnic areas. Located minutes from dining and shopping in Durham.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
27 Units Available
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1364 sqft
Bordered by the Triangle Freeway, I-540 and I40, these apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and open floor plans. The community's fitness club, resort-style pool and cyber cafe are moments from Research Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
23 Units Available
501 Estates
240 Ivy Meadow Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1495 sqft
Located just about 4 miles from Duke University, Century Trinity Estates features a selection of comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment offers crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
Haven at Research Triangle Park
3001 New Haven Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$862
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1640 sqft
Easy access to I-540 and the Research Triangle Park area. A recently renovated community featuring fireplaces, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, playground, gym, and business center. Dog park available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
13 Units Available
Mission Triangle Point
600 Discovery Way, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$828
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, pool, and gym. Pet-friendly. Near New Raleigh Highway. Close to Lakeshore Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown Durham
52 Units Available
Bell West End
605 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC
Studio
$995
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,096
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
993 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Community features a heated salt water swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have kitchen islands, full-size washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
25 Units Available
The Heights LaSalle
500 S Lasalle St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,158
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
991 sqft
Conveniently located apartments near the Duke University campus. Units feature high ceilings, upgraded appliances and double crown molding. The resort-style pool is surrounded by barbecue grills.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
35 Units Available
200 East
200 Edinborough Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1444 sqft
This community has two outdoor pools, one indoor pool, garage parking, a clubhouse and much more. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Conveniently located near the business corridor along South Miami Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
Trinity Commons at Erwin
2530 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,615
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1258 sqft
Apartments with dark granite counters, hardwood flooring and stainless appliances. Complex offers exquisite outdoor areas with pool, decorative fountains, dining areas and even a giant outdoor chess board. Walkable neighborhood with Chipotle down the street.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
The Reserve at Ellis Crossing
400 Advancement Ave, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,174
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1420 sqft
Luxury community with indoor heated pool and outdoor pool. Huge fitness center and club room for entertaining. Modern kitchens with designer cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Bright interiors with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Durham, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Durham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

