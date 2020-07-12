/
156 Apartments for rent in Woodcroft, Durham, NC
Park Ridge Estates
810 Park Ridge Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$984
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1030 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
7 East Bayberry Court
7 East Bayberry Court, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1435 sqft
7 East Bayberry Court Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 3br/2.5ba House 15 Minutes from Downtown Durham, Chapel Hill and RTP! - Beautiful 3br/2.
108 Hollow Oak Dr
108 Hollow Oak Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1182 sqft
108 Hollow Oak Dr Available 08/01/20 Renovated Woodcroft 2 bed, 2 bath town home with fenced back yard! - LEASE CURRENTLY PENDING Renovated Woodcroft 2 bed, 2 bath town home with fenced back yard! This two story gem tucked in a quiet culdesac is
5500 Fortunes Ridge Drive #94A
5500 Fortunes Ridge Dr, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
2098 sqft
Massive 3 Bedroom 3.
130 Long Shadow Pl.
130 Long Shadow Place, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
130 Long Shadow Pl. Available 08/12/20 130 Long Shadow Pl. - Available August 12, 2020 - Nicely updated 2 BR, 2.5 bath town home in Woodcroft. Open floorplan, kitchen with granite counter tops and bar, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.
The Lodge at Southpoint
1300 Knoll Cir, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1340 sqft
The Lodge at Southpoint is the location of choice for luxury apartments in Durham, North Carolina.
Southpoint Village
100 Village Circle Way, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1394 sqft
One- to three-bedroom garden-style apartment homes close to RTP, and just a mile from I-40 and the I-540 beltline. In-unit laundry, high ceilings, fitness center, garage parking, and a pool and clubhouse.
Woods Edge Apartments
4655 Hope Valley Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1120 sqft
The dining and retail areas of Woodcroft Shopping Center are just minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, gym, courtyard and tennis court. Apartments are recently renovated and have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
The Village at Auburn
801 E Woodcroft Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1505 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit washer/dryer, fresh paint jobs and new appliance packages. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool and picnic areas. Located minutes from dining and shopping in Durham.
Southpoint Crossing
1800 Southpoint Crossing Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1226 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments near The Streets of Southpoint and I-40, NCCU, UNC, Duke and Research Triangle Park. Gourmet kitchens, large pantry, spacious closets, oversized windows and W/D hookups. Enjoy fitness center and pool.
Bridges at Southpoint
7304 Calibre Park Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$906
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1305 sqft
This community offers recently renovated units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents can spend their days in the on-site pool, gym or clubhouse. Just minutes from the Woodcroft Shopping Center and other retail outlets.
Woodlake Reserve
1000 Lydias Way, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$894
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1130 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood setting in natural wooded area close to Duke University and Research Triangle Park. Community features sparkling swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have breakfast bars, W/D and fireplaces.
906 Park Ridge Road
906 Park Ridge Road, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$987
830 sqft
Current specials: $50 application fee, $100 refundable reservation fee (half off - save $100!) Prices and specials subject to change daily; please visit our website for the most current information: www.parkridgeestates-prg.
1109 Excelsior Grand Ave
1109 Excelsior Grand Ave, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1917 sqft
Amazing 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in 751 South Community!! - Don't miss this BRAND NEW 3 bedroom, 2.
919 Cinnamon Dr.
919 Cinnamon Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1588 sqft
919 Cinnamon Dr.
901 Cinnamon Dr.
901 Cinnamon Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1310 sqft
901 Cinnamon Dr.
3908 Kettering Drive
3908 Kettering Drive, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2160 sqft
Prior day notice required for all showings. Showings are subject to the restrictions imposed by the City/County of Durham attached to the listing. Please call for a link to the virtual tour to review before showing.
6511 Clarksdale Lane
6511 Clarksdale Lane, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1222 sqft
Available Now. Wonderful Ranch Townhouse in Perfect location-close distance to Southpoint Mall, I-40, RTP. Large, comfortable family room, big bedrooms, Community Pool, all appliances. Pets negotiable.
2225 Gablefield Lane
2225 Gablefield Lane, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1336 sqft
2225 Gablefield Lane Available 07/22/20 2225 Gablefield Lane - Three bedroom, 2 bath, one store, 1336 Sq Ft single-family home in the Westfield Village development in the Hope Valley Farms area. Kitchen includes: Stove Refrigerator, Dishwasher.
114 Brookview Street
114 Brookview St, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2700 sqft
Enjoy this nice townhome. Home includes one car garage, beautiful hardwood floor throughout living area, kitchen includes nice size breakfast bar along with plenty more must see features.
10 Sugar Creek Drive
10 Sugar Creek Court, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1720 sqft
Gorgeous home with plenty of open space making entertaining family and friends a breeze. Formal living and dining rooms. The master bath offers dual vanities, separate shower and garden tub. Pet friendly !
126 Cedar Elm Road
126 Cedar Elm Road, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1654 sqft
Available NOW! 2 BR/2 FULL BATHS upstairs. BASEMENT bonus room with gas logs and THIRD FULL BATH leads to patio! Hardwoods on main level! LR/DR includes pass through window to kitchen.
8 Barnsdale Court
8 Barnsdale Court, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2291 sqft
***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Beautiful rambling home with a large covered porch. Cozy family room, sunny living room and separate dining room, great for entertaining family and friends.
1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue
1108 Excelsior Grand Ave, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2237 sqft
1108 Excelsior Grand Avenue Available 05/01/20 1108 Excelsior - GREAT URBAN LOCATION! Brand New luxury townhome that's never been occupied. Move-in-date 5/1/20.
