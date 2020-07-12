/
/
/
downing creek
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
139 Apartments for rent in Downing Creek, Durham, NC
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
31 Units Available
The Morgan at Chapel Hill
100 Spring Meadow Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,201
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous community with 24-hour maintenance, gym, BBQ/grill area, swimming pool and tennis court. Units feature stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in each apartment.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
6 Units Available
Morgan Reserve
5205 Barbee Chapel Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,305
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1217 sqft
Walk to the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center or Downing Creek Park. Community amenities include a car care center, fitness center, playground, outdoor pool and BBQ facilities.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1776 Dunmore Place
1776 Dunmore Place, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2328 sqft
Super Spacious & Elegant 4 Bedroom in Downing Creek!! - 1776 Dunmore is an incredible 4 bedroom home in the beautiful Downing Creek neighborhood.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
20 Abernathy Drive
20 Abernathy Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1759 sqft
Hardwood floors, molding throughout main. Entry foyer: wainscoting, built-in desk. Open Living, dining, kitchen. Gas log fireplace in living area. Recessed lights in dining.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
13 Forest Glenn Drive
13 Forest Glen Dr, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
979 sqft
Well maintained executive townhome style condo. Luxurious 2 bedroom plan great for roommates. Spacious living room with electric fireplace, built-in storage & tv nook, Kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances and tile floors.
Results within 1 mile of Downing Creek
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Crosstown at Chapel Hill
6123 Farrington Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1323 sqft
Just off I-40 and minutes from UNC at Chapel Hill. Luxurious interior features including hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Bell Meadowmont
100 Village Crossing Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,370
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1545 sqft
Prime location right on Chapel Hill Transit V-Line. Community has a gourmet coffee bar, free bike rentals and a community garden. Units have crown molding, designer kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
24 Units Available
Apartments at Palladian Place
260 Leigh Farm Rd, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,279
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1265 sqft
A beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym highlight this community's amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature granite countertops. Furnished units available. Situated off I-40 for easy access to shopping and dining.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Finley Forest Dr
210 Finley Forest Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1468 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Furnished condo for rent - Property Id: 307838 Furnished Finley Forest 3bd/2.5b condo with one large living room and one dining room, 1468 sq feet, 4 sliding doors to enclosed deck/balcony.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
404 Summerwalk Circle
404 Summerwalk Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
975 sqft
404 Summerwalk Circle Available 08/10/20 2 bed 2 bath condo Finley Forest RTP/UNC - 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs condo in Finley Forest. Dishwasher, washer/dryer, Patio Deck, No pets, Partially furnished Pool, tennis courts, playground.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Mill Chapel Road
202 Mill Chapel Road, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2752 sqft
202 Mill Chapel - Chapel Hill address in GREAT SW DURHAM LOCATION! Easy access to I-40 & Hwy 54, MINS to DUKE, UNC, RDU & RTP! *Former BUILDER MODEL HOME w/ all upgrades/high end features *3Bd/2.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
532 Meadowmont Village Circle
532 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1364 sqft
Gorgeous Meadowmont 2 bedroom Chapel Hill Condo - July availability Luxury living in Meadowmont - a community with easy, walkable access to restaurants, shopping, the grocery store, Starbucks, banks, and walking trails.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
504 Weaver Mine Trail
504 Weaver Mine Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2424 sqft
Beautiful home w/ basement in Meadowmont; hardwoods in main living areas, open layout includes great living room w/gas fireplace; kitchen w/ granite counters & upgraded appliances; dining area w/ tall windows and master suite w/ WIC & lovely bath;
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
212 Finley Forest Drive
212 Finley Forest Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1464 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath condo in very desirable Finley Forest, UNC Bus, community pool, tennis court. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Large partially covered deck that can be accessed from the kitchen and the living room.
1 of 8
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
255 Summerwalk Circle
255 Summerwalk Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
975 sqft
255 Summerwalk Circle Available 05/22/20 RARE - Finley Forest Gem in Chapel Hill - 2 Bedrooms Available May 22! - You wont want to miss this opportunity to live in Finley Forest! Wake up to nature forest views from this top floor secluded
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Summerwalk Circle
410 Summerwalk Circle, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1026 sqft
410 Summerwalk Circle Available 08/01/20 2b2b Finley Forest Condo - Upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, fireplace, no utilities included No Pets Allowed (RLNE2642045)
Results within 5 miles of Downing Creek
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
41 Units Available
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$973
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1120 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
44 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
The Lodge at Southpoint
1300 Knoll Cir, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1340 sqft
The Lodge at Southpoint is the location of choice for luxury apartments in Durham, North Carolina.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
501 Estates
240 Ivy Meadow Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1495 sqft
Located just about 4 miles from Duke University, Century Trinity Estates features a selection of comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment offers crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Residents have access to a business center, a fitness center, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. 15 minutes from Duke University.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Southpoint Village
100 Village Circle Way, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1394 sqft
One- to three-bedroom garden-style apartment homes close to RTP, and just a mile from I-40 and the I-540 beltline. In-unit laundry, high ceilings, fitness center, garage parking, and a pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
South Square Townhomes
3300 Shannon Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$848
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,123
1100 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Ridge Estates
810 Park Ridge Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$984
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1030 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCButner, NCSanford, NCGraham, NC