3 bedroom apartments
167 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Durham, NC
22 Units Available
Retreat at RTP
1533 Ellis Rd, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1175 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and high ceilings. Electric thermostats in each unit. Conveniently located near NC-147. Tenants enjoy access to community pool and volleyball court. Short term leases offered.
Downtown Durham
97 Units Available
Bullhouse Apartments
504 E Pettigrew St, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,810
1467 sqft
High-quality finishes throughout. Community amenities include a balance yoga room, bike shop and storage, a salt-water heated pool, and a rooftop terrace with incredible views. MOEN Kitchens, 10-foot ceilings and larger kitchens.
35 Units Available
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1374 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
Downtown Durham
43 Units Available
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,360
1484 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
22 Units Available
The Hamptons at RTP
300 E Seaforth Dr, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
8 Units Available
Triangle Park
5011 S Alston Ave, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1012 sqft
Enjoy renovated one, two or three bedroom apartment homes complete with renovated kitchens, flooring and appliances. Our swimming pool, tennis court, large clubhouse and on-site laundry room are sure to exceed your expectations.
15 Units Available
Houndswood Village
102 Spaniel Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,607
2363 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Hope Valley
19 Units Available
Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Residents have access to a business center, a fitness center, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. 15 minutes from Duke University.
20 Units Available
Haven at Research Triangle Park
3001 New Haven Dr, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1640 sqft
Easy access to I-540 and the Research Triangle Park area. A recently renovated community featuring fireplaces, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, playground, gym, and business center. Dog park available.
3 Units Available
Falls Pointe at the Park
100 Cascade Falls Ln, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1234 sqft
Within walking distance of Research Triangle Park in Durham. Many interior features, including crown molding, lighted ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer connections, and electric kitchen appliances.
21 Units Available
Southpoint Village
100 Village Circle Way, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1560 sqft
One- to three-bedroom garden-style apartment homes close to RTP, and just a mile from I-40 and the I-540 beltline. In-unit laundry, high ceilings, fitness center, garage parking, and a pool and clubhouse.
15 Units Available
The Village at Auburn
801 E Woodcroft Pkwy, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1505 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit washer/dryer, fresh paint jobs and new appliance packages. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool and picnic areas. Located minutes from dining and shopping in Durham.
27 Units Available
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1364 sqft
Bordered by the Triangle Freeway, I-540 and I40, these apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and open floor plans. The community's fitness club, resort-style pool and cyber cafe are moments from Research Triangle Park.
35 Units Available
200 East
200 Edinborough Dr, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1444 sqft
This community has two outdoor pools, one indoor pool, garage parking, a clubhouse and much more. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Conveniently located near the business corridor along South Miami Boulevard.
28 Units Available
The Reserve at Ellis Crossing
400 Advancement Ave, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1420 sqft
Luxury community with indoor heated pool and outdoor pool. Huge fitness center and club room for entertaining. Modern kitchens with designer cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Bright interiors with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding.
Duke Homestead
27 Units Available
Discovery on Broad
2335 Broad St, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1335 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of Durham, near Duke University and shops and dining. Community features swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and picnic area.
23 Units Available
Brizo
1108 Merrion Avenue, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1449 sqft
Welcome to Brizo Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Durham, North Carolina. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
27 Units Available
Crosstown at Chapel Hill
6123 Farrington Rd, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1323 sqft
Just off I-40 and minutes from UNC at Chapel Hill. Luxurious interior features including hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances.
22 Units Available
The Lodge at Southpoint
1300 Knoll Cir, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1340 sqft
The Lodge at Southpoint is the location of choice for luxury apartments in Durham, North Carolina.
22 Units Available
The Lex at Brier Creek
200 Wind River Pkwy, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1690 sqft
Recently revamped units near Research Triangle Park, with such amenities as stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a pool, playground and BBQ area, among other facilities.
Hope Valley
15 Units Available
ARIUM Southpoint
5140 Copper Ridge Dr, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1236 sqft
ARIUM Southpoint provides the ultimate combination of versatile apartments and premium amenities in one of the Triangle's most sought after locations.
34 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Research Park
400 Stone Lion Dr, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,233
1408 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to Colonial Grand at Research Park apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina.
Hope Valley
12 Units Available
South Square Townhomes
3300 Shannon Rd, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,144
1100 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
20 Units Available
The Heights at Meridian
2543 Meridian Pkwy, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1430 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. You are home at last with Heights at Meridian Apartments, a Cottonwood Residential community.
