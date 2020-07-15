/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
24 Studio Apartments for rent in Durham, NC
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
179 Units Available
University Hill
3806 University Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,310
649 sqft
Welcome to a refreshing new take on apartment living. University Hill is the first of its kind to make apartment living an art with unprecedented technologies, luxurious amenities and an unrivaled atmosphere.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
35 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Bell West End
605 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC
Studio
$986
443 sqft
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Community features a heated salt water swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have kitchen islands, full-size washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
70 Units Available
Solis at Patterson Place
3705 Southwest Durham Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,121
627 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
24 Units Available
Farrington
Apartments at Palladian Place
260 Leigh Farm Rd, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,279
718 sqft
A beautiful swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym highlight this community's amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature granite countertops. Furnished units available. Situated off I-40 for easy access to shopping and dining.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
55 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,237
615 sqft
The pulse of Durham gets a new beat with Van Alen; a 12-story living experience designed to bring the ultimate lifestyle to your doorstep.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
95 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Bullhouse Apartments
504 E Pettigrew St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,304
696 sqft
High-quality finishes throughout. Community amenities include a balance yoga room, bike shop and storage, a salt-water heated pool, and a rooftop terrace with incredible views. MOEN Kitchens, 10-foot ceilings and larger kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
28 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Whetstone Apartments
501 Willard St, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,044
511 sqft
A short distance from Highway 147 and W Main St. Luxury homes featuring the latest kitchen appliances, exquisite decor and hardwood floors. Community has a courtyard, a pool and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
148 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
Now offering 1 Month Free on all available homes + Now Scheduling In-Person tours by Appointment Only! Contact our leasing office for more details and to set-up your in-person tour.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,249
559 sqft
Solis Brightleaf, located in the heart of Downtown Durham’s vibrant Brightleaf Square, perfectly combines Durham’s authenticity and progress.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Flats Exchange on Erwin
2610 Erwin Road, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,500
655 sqft
If you are looking for the ultimate living space, in a prime location, with ample amenity spaces designed with both activity and relaxation in mind, look no further! Your home, the center of your life The Flats Exchange on Erwin Apartments is a
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1906 E NC Hwy 54 Suite 100-C Durham 27713
1906 E NC Highway 54, Durham, NC
Studio
$22,860
1270 sqft
First floor front unit facing NC Hwy 54 super high traffic count. Large reception area at front with adjoining semi-private office. Two additional private offices at back along with large common space. Laminate floor through-out.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Durham
109 W Main Street
109 West Main Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,295
785 sqft
Loft apartment in historic building, downtown Durham. Featuring; 12 to18 ft ceilings, steel frame windows, contemporary kitchen. The kitchen includes stainless appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Durham
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
52 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,225
619 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
64 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,030
695 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
44 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$1,195
597 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Chapel Hill
114 S Graham St
114 South Graham Street, Chapel Hill, NC
Studio
$3,500
3221 sqft
Prime Commercial space available and ready to Occupy. Two Large spacious areas, two offices,Two half bahtrooms and One Full bathroom. Full Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator,dishwasher and 2 sinks.Large windows with plenty of sunlight.
Results within 10 miles of Durham
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
The Tribute
1300 Tribute Center Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$925
624 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units just minutes away from downtown Raleigh, with quick access to I-440. Residents have access to a saltwater pool, a yoga studio and bike storage. Recently revamped homes with fireplaces.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
69 Units Available
Wade
Post Parkside at Wade
5443 Wade Park Blvd, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,125
540 sqft
Post Parkside at Wade is a comfortable community that offers stainless steel, walk-in closets, refrigerators, granite counters, hardwood floors and a garbage disposal. The community features a media room and alarm system.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
29 Units Available
Camden Manor Park
4000 Manor Club Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$969
694 sqft
All of the great shopping and dining options of Crabtree Valley Mall are minutes from this property. Luxury amenities include a sparkling pool, garage parking, media room and valet. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
31 Units Available
Creekside at Crabtree
4700 Riverwood Cir, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$999
545 sqft
Located close to Raleigh's green belt of parks and trails and Crabtree Valley Mall. Apartments feature 10-foot ceilings, huge patio/balcony and full-size washers and dryers. Resort-style pool, relaxing courtyard and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
22 Units Available
The Falls
4518 Tournament Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$836
337 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Village of Pickwick
4016 Twickenham Ct, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$826
563 sqft
Cozy apartments with walk-in closets, W/D hookup and breakfast bar in kitchen. Tenants have access to a grill area and swimming pool. Near Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Close to Lake Crabtree County Park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Sterling Glenwood
3939 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$835
470 sqft
Located just south of I-440, these apartments offer easy access to dining and shopping at Crabtree Valley Mall. Units feature stainless steel appliances, balconies and plenty of closet space. Brand-new pool, gym and renovated clubhouse.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
3636 Mill Run
3636 Mill Run, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$950
576 sqft
Stylish furnished bungalow has EVERYTHING you need, just bring your suitcase! This quaint studio feels like you are in the trees after walking up the stairway to your front door with sprawling deck! Fully equipped with all the finishing touches,
