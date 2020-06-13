/
/
carrboro
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:05 PM
115 Apartments for rent in Carrboro, NC📍
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek in Carrboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
45 Units Available
West End Flats
200 Hwy. 54 By-Pass, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
824 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
17 Units Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Dr B-2, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Chambers Ridge is Carrboro’s hidden gem! Located off Highway 54 in a quiet neighborhood, residents enjoy one and two bedroom apartment homes with patios and balconies as large as the bedrooms! For the gourmet, enjoy fully equipped kitchens with
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
16 Units Available
Bridges at Chapel Hill
142 BPW Club Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
985 sqft
Modern apartments near walking trails and Chapel Hill Tennis Club. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Community pool and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
15 Units Available
Autumn Woods
222 Old Fayetteville Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$973
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1382 sqft
Easy access to Highway 54 and I-40. Near Historic Franklin Street. In-unit laundry and fireplaces. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, car wash area, and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
$
9 Units Available
Shelton Station
430 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,496
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1150 sqft
Shelton Station is Downtown Carrboro's first and only modern loft-style residential community. Offering brand-new, upscale studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Hungry for some good eats? Cruise on over to Venable, ACME or Tandem.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Lebet
3 Units Available
The Wilson
1104 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
928 sqft
The Wilson apartments, a unique living experience located in the rolling tree-lined streets of Chapel Hill/Carrboro, are just minutes away to the Weaver Street Market one of the best whole foods markets in the East to experience and enjoy, Carmill
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated October 15 at 09:54pm
Contact for Availability
Berkshire 54
112 NC Highway 54, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
965 sqft
A smaller community with several floor plan options. Located minutes from area parks. In-home washers and dryers, screened-in patios and balconies, and modern kitchens. On-site pools and fitness center.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winmore
1 Unit Available
123 Kiley
123 Kiley Street, Carrboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3121 sqft
123 Kiley Available 08/01/20 123 Kiley - Walk to school. Minutes to grocery store, I-40, downtown.Custom build. Huge bonus room or study can be used as bedroom. Well maintained. Hardwood, tile through.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 W. Main St.
410 West Main Street, Carrboro, NC
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
1514 sqft
410 W. Main St. Available 08/07/20 Front & Center! Beautiful 6br home in the heart of Carrboro! Walk to Weaver St.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fidelity Court
1 Unit Available
400 Davie Road #10
400 Davie Rd, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1024 sqft
400 Davie Road #10 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story condo Carrboro - 2 story renovated townhouse 2 bedroom 1.5 bath , pool Downtown Carrboro, is a close walk to shops etc...
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
101 Riverwalk Lane
101 Riverwalk Ln, Carrboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
101 Riverwalk Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Townhome in Carrboro! Available August - 101 Riverwalk is the perfect townhouse for someone looking for the suburbs feel with still being close to everything! This luxurious 4 bedroom, 4 bath
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winmore
1 Unit Available
130 Kiley Street
130 Kiley Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
130 Kiley Street Available 08/06/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom End Unit Townhome in Winmore! - This bright end unit townhome in Winmore includes a gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and gas oven range with a large
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fidelity Court
1 Unit Available
400 Davie Road #63
400 Davie Road, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1024 sqft
400 Davie Road #63 Available 07/10/20 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story condo Carrboro - 2 story renovated townhouse 2 bedroom 1.5 bath , pool Downtown Carrboro, is a close walk to shops etc... (RLNE2446702)
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Drive, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Open living space with faux wood flooring * Stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops * Lots of natural light coming from your large balcony or patio, which also includes a storage closet! * Two free accent walls of your choice to
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Winmore
1 Unit Available
150 Philips Square
150 Philips Square, Carrboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1880 sqft
Schedule a tour at https://showmojo.com/l/81b3a73022/150-philip-s-sq-1-chapel-hill-nc-27516
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
124 Marlowe Court
124 Marlowe Court, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Canterbury Townhome. New wood style plank flooring on both levels, completely renovated kitchen. Living room has corner fireplace open to kitchen over serving bar. Kitchen open to dining. Glass slider to patio.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
125 Chaucer Court
125 Chaucer Court, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Short-term / Long-term Rental. Option for furniture - Price: $2500 (minimum 3 months) Option to include utilities. Great location - 5 min drive to UNC. 20 min to Duke. Quiet, yet close to everything. Next to 3 bus lines.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
504 N Greensboro Street
504 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
928 sqft
Located in the Heart of Carrboro! Walk to everything. Minutes from UNC Campus, Hospital, Grocery Store, shops and restaurants. Can't get any closer. Renovated 2 story property with granite countertops, tile shower, new kitchen cabinets and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Carrboro
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
3 Units Available
Laurel Ridge Apartments
1100 NC Highway 54 W, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1337 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Chapel Hill
1 Unit Available
601 W. Rosemary #705
601 West Rosemary Street, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1178 sqft
601 W.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
230 Beringer Place
230 Beringer Place, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1927 sqft
230 Beringer Place Available 07/01/20 230 Beringer - GREAT "surban " location within walking distance to shops, restaurants, entertainment and groceries! *Easy access to I-40, UNC, Duke and 15-501 *Spacious and sunny *3bd/2.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
606 Nunn Street
606 Nunn Street, Chapel Hill, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
606 Nunn Street Available 08/13/20 Updated 3 bedroom house in great location - walk to downtown, UNC Campus! - Available mid-August 2020 Walking Distance to Franklin St., downtown Chapel Hill, Carrboro & UNC Campus.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
168 Ridge Trail
168 Ridge Trail, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Conveniently located Carrboro 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhouse - Feel like you're living in a treehouse, with all of the amenities of a planned community! This 3 bedroom/2/5 bathroom townhome backs up to a natural wooded space with large trees.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Carrboro, the median rent is $760 for a studio, $893 for a 1-bedroom, $1,053 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,430 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Carrboro, check out our monthly Carrboro Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Carrboro area include Guilford College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carrboro from include Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Fayetteville, and Cary.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NC