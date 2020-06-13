Apartment List
165 Apartments for rent in Durham, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
23 Units Available
Arboretum at Southpoint
4405 Waterford Valley Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1090 sqft
Elegant apartments in Durham, NC just off the I-40. The Streets at Southpoint Mall offers shopping and dining nearby. Apartments each have a private balcony/patio, walk-in closet and washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
21 Units Available
The Hamptons at RTP
300 E Seaforth Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
22 Units Available
Artisan at Brightleaf
2015 Copper Leaf Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,103
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1131 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bbq/grill, business center. Pet friendly. Minutes from Duke University, Research Triangle Park, RDU International. Local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
8 Units Available
Triangle Park
5011 S Alston Ave, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$832
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1012 sqft
Enjoy renovated one, two or three bedroom apartment homes complete with renovated kitchens, flooring and appliances. Our swimming pool, tennis court, large clubhouse and on-site laundry room are sure to exceed your expectations.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
18 Units Available
Legacy at Meridian
1101 Exchange Pl, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1524 sqft
If you feel like you need an escape from the bustle of Downtown Durham, Legacy at Meridian is waiting to welcome you home. A resort-inspired community, we offer luxury apartments for rent in Durham, North Carolina, near The Streets at Southpoint.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Houndswood Village
102 Spaniel Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,607
2363 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
198 Units Available
University Hill
3806 University Drive, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,150
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1200 sqft
Welcome to a refreshing new take on apartment living. University Hill is the first of its kind to make apartment living an art with unprecedented technologies, luxurious amenities and an unrivaled atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Flats Exchange on Erwin
2610 Erwin Road, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,386
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1110 sqft
If you are looking for the ultimate living space, in a prime location, with ample amenity spaces designed with both activity and relaxation in mind, look no further! Your home, the center of your life The Flats Exchange on Erwin Apartments is a
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hope Valley
18 Units Available
Lenox at Patterson Place
100 Rose Garden Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$976
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Residents have access to a business center, a fitness center, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. 15 minutes from Duke University.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Aven
3207 Stones Throw Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, private entrances and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park and a swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to Durham Freeway and I-40.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Haven at Research Triangle Park
3001 New Haven Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1640 sqft
Easy access to I-540 and the Research Triangle Park area. A recently renovated community featuring fireplaces, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, playground, gym, and business center. Dog park available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Falls Pointe at the Park
100 Cascade Falls Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1234 sqft
Within walking distance of Research Triangle Park in Durham. Many interior features, including crown molding, lighted ceiling fans, full-size washer and dryer connections, and electric kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Southpoint Village
100 Village Circle Way, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,040
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1394 sqft
One- to three-bedroom garden-style apartment homes close to RTP, and just a mile from I-40 and the I-540 beltline. In-unit laundry, high ceilings, fitness center, garage parking, and a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Haven at Patterson Place
5110 Old Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$994
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1192 sqft
Welcome to Haven at Patterson Place Apartments, luxury living in Durham, NC.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Creekstone at RTP
5472 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1364 sqft
Bordered by the Triangle Freeway, I-540 and I40, these apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and open floor plans. The community's fitness club, resort-style pool and cyber cafe are moments from Research Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
105 Units Available
The Belmont Apartments
1000 Mcqueen Drive, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1110 sqft
The Belmont offers scenic, lively, and convenient apartments near Duke University, located right on the pulse of Durham. The Belmont provides the perfect living experience for undergrad and grad students at Duke and NCCU.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
The Heights LaSalle
500 S Lasalle St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,158
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1021 sqft
Conveniently located apartments near the Duke University campus. Units feature high ceilings, upgraded appliances and double crown molding. The resort-style pool is surrounded by barbecue grills.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
18 Units Available
Trinity Commons at Erwin
2530 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,615
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1258 sqft
Apartments with dark granite counters, hardwood flooring and stainless appliances. Complex offers exquisite outdoor areas with pool, decorative fountains, dining areas and even a giant outdoor chess board. Walkable neighborhood with Chipotle down the street.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
26 Units Available
The Flats at 55Twelve
5512 Sunlight Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1230 sqft
Discover your best life at The Flats @ 55 Twelve. Our one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina, offer the right mix of modern living and comfortable charm.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
35 Units Available
200 East
200 Edinborough Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1444 sqft
This community has two outdoor pools, one indoor pool, garage parking, a clubhouse and much more. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Conveniently located near the business corridor along South Miami Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
28 Units Available
The Reserve at Ellis Crossing
400 Advancement Ave, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,174
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1420 sqft
Luxury community with indoor heated pool and outdoor pool. Huge fitness center and club room for entertaining. Modern kitchens with designer cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Bright interiors with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Duke Homestead
27 Units Available
Discovery on Broad
2335 Broad St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$976
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1335 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of Durham, near Duke University and shops and dining. Community features swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Old West Durham
16 Units Available
810 Ninth
810 9th St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,415
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gym, pool, and game room with billiard table. Just across the street from Bali Hai Mongolian Grill. Modern apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets and balconies in select units.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Brizo
1108 Merrion Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,334
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1449 sqft
Welcome to Brizo Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Durham, North Carolina. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
City Guide for Durham, NC

If you’ve heard of Durham, you’ve probably heard the term The Research Triangle. We know it sounds a bit scary; a nightmare combination of grad school, an unfortunate Amelia Earhart expedition and your apartment search all wrapped into one unsettling anxiety attack. Not what you had in mind for the weekend? Fear not weary explorer, we’ve got a handle on this and there’s good news on the horizon—Durham, known as the City of Medicine—is an easy pill to swallow in many ways but we’ll start with ...

In Durham, it might appear that all roads lead to Duke University—the heart of this town and the city’s largest employer, but Durhamites (they don’t bite) are an eclectic bunch of scholarly brains and creative types that give this city a serious edge.

Both established neighborhoods and up and coming ones have much to offer including a range of pricing as diverse as its inhabitants. Often described as “gritty” in a good way, this is a small city with a big appetite for culture, education, technology and the arts.

Having trouble with Craigslist Durham? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Durham, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Durham renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

