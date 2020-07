Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel w/d hookup Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court on-site laundry e-payments media room package receiving

Discover your best life at The Flats @ 55 Twelve. Our one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina, offer the right mix of modern living and comfortable charm. On the inside, enjoy wood-style flooring, vaulted ceilings, and stainless-steel appliances, and, on the outside, experience a resort-inspired pool, lush green space, and a club-style community setting. You'll feel at home the moment you walk through the door of your new apartment home.