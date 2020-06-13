/
/
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:43 AM
65 Cheap Apartments for rent in Durham, NC
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Foxfire
1400 Wyldewood Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1200 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a residential area of Durham. Amenities include tennis courts, a pool and a volleyball court. Just north of Interstate 85 near Highway 501.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Research Park
400 Stone Lion Dr, Durham, NC
Studio
$848
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$973
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1203 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to Colonial Grand at Research Park apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hope Valley
12 Units Available
South Square Townhomes
3300 Shannon Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$866
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,144
1100 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Haven at Research Triangle Park
3001 New Haven Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1640 sqft
Easy access to I-540 and the Research Triangle Park area. A recently renovated community featuring fireplaces, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, playground, gym, and business center. Dog park available.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
8 Units Available
Triangle Park
5011 S Alston Ave, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$832
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1012 sqft
Enjoy renovated one, two or three bedroom apartment homes complete with renovated kitchens, flooring and appliances. Our swimming pool, tennis court, large clubhouse and on-site laundry room are sure to exceed your expectations.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 05:23am
22 Units Available
Woodlake Reserve
1000 Lydias Way, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$914
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$947
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1130 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood setting in natural wooded area close to Duke University and Research Triangle Park. Community features sparkling swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have breakfast bars, W/D and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Mission Triangle Point
600 Discovery Way, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$828
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, pool, and gym. Pet-friendly. Near New Raleigh Highway. Close to Lakeshore Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
22 Units Available
Southpoint Glen
5800 Tattersall Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from The Streets of Southpoint shopping center, close to I-40. Spacious apartments with full-size washers, extra-large windows and plush floor coverings. Additional upgrades available.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
7 Units Available
Valley Terrace
2836 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1190 sqft
Renewed and Refreshed. Come get reacquainted with a classic. Valley Terrace located off Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd offers REAL HARDWOOD floors & an exceptional location close to Duke University. Welcome to the Neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
6 Units Available
Amber Oaks
3501 Century Oaks Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1263 sqft
Amber Oaks is nestled among the tall trees on the western edge of Research Triangle Park. It is convenient to all points of the triangle including Highway 147/Durham Freeway, Hwy 55, I-40, Southpoint Mall and downtown Durham.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
$
4 Units Available
Azalea Park
2105 Bogarde St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1225 sqft
Azalea Park is located in a quiet residential neighborhood offering the convenience of the city without the hassle. We are located only minutes from NCCU, Duke University/Med.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
3 Units Available
Crystal Village Apartments
2610 Camellia Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$828
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4214 Oran Ave Apt C
4214 Oran Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$735
4214 Oran Ave Apt C Available 06/15/20 4214-C Oran Ave - Available mid-June! - 2 BR/1.5 BA apartment, all electric heat/ac, stove, ref, w/d connections (RLNE5835653)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northgate Park
1 Unit Available
2328 Farthing St
2328 Farthing St, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1221 sqft
This spacious duplex is located in the convenient Northgate area close to shopping,dinning, and public transportation. Enjoy rustic details such as original hardwood flooring throughout, large 1st floor living space, and a nicely equipped kitche.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old North Durham
1 Unit Available
700 Drew
700 Drew Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
756 sqft
700 Drew Available 07/24/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath house in Downtown Durham! - APPLICATION PENDING! Be part of an up-and-coming neighborhood in Downtown Durham and be close to just about everything! Built in 1942, this friendly 2 bedroom, 1 bath
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood Park
1 Unit Available
1814 House Ave Unit B
1814 House Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
825 sqft
1814 House Ave Unit B Available 08/14/20 Quiet Lakewood 2/1 with Off-Street Parking - Available August 14, 2020. - Another prime Lakewood location offered by Acorn + Oak available mid-August.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodcroft
1 Unit Available
3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204
3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$775
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3700 Chimney Ridge Place, Bld 13 Unit 204 Available 07/10/20 1 Bedroom condo in SW Durham, just minutes from 40, Southpoint, and more! - Pending Application - Nicely located 1 bedroom condo in SW Durham, just minutes from Duke, the RTP, UNC, and
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
108 Herbert Street
108 Herbert Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
818 sqft
Recently updated single family home features a rocking chair front porch, new flooring through out most of the house (no carpets!), spacious eat-in kitchen with updated countertops and appliances and huge private fenced back yard with an outdoor
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2146 Charles Street
2146 Charles Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Tour this 2 bedroom 1/5 bath townhome in the Charles Square Townhomes. Private back yard. Open floor plan and Close to everything.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
2532 South Roxboro Rd
2532 South Roxboro Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom unit on lower level. Great location, ready for new tenant.
1 of 7
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
409 East Maynard Avenue
409 East Maynard Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
775 sqft
We’ve given this classic duplexes a chic new style and they are almost ready to welcome you home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Northgate Park
1 Unit Available
205 E Maynard Avenue
205 East Maynard Avenue, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Affordable 1 bd condo. Located only 10 minutes away from the heart of Durham, downtown Durham and Duke University.
Results within 1 mile of Durham
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7709 Alexander Promenade Pl EN SUITE
7709 Alexander Promenade Place, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$735
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit EN SUITE Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE JULY, 2020:MASTER EN SUITE in BrierCreek - Property Id: 166445 Private Master En Suite (Private Bathroom) in Shared House Available July 31, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Utilities NOT included.
Results within 5 miles of Durham
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
The Providence at Brier Creek
10100 Donerail Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$873
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1280 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Step into our premier luxurious Providence at Brier Creek apartment homes located in Northwest Rayleigh, North Carolina.
Similar Pages
Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDurham 3 BedroomsDurham Accessible ApartmentsDurham Apartments under $900Durham Apartments with Balcony
Durham Apartments with GarageDurham Apartments with GymDurham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDurham Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDurham Apartments with ParkingDurham Apartments with PoolDurham Apartments with Washer-Dryer