Charlotte, NC
921 Ambassador St
Last updated March 25 2020 at 4:26 AM

921 Ambassador St

921 Ambassador Street · No Longer Available
Location

921 Ambassador Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhome Minutes from Uptown CHARLOTTE!

SPECIAL; HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse style unit located just 5 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Main level has updated kitchen, ceramic tile floors and updated light fixtures. Upstairs bathroom has been newly renovated and hardwoods throughout both bedrooms.

Utilities are not included!

Pets Considered, if approved it is $350 non refundable fee + an extra $15/month for pet rent.

Apply through www.srpmanagement.net. Application fee is non refundable.

Details & Inquiries and showing instructions, Text 704-868-4065.

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Ambassador St have any available units?
921 Ambassador St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 921 Ambassador St currently offering any rent specials?
921 Ambassador St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Ambassador St pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Ambassador St is pet friendly.
Does 921 Ambassador St offer parking?
No, 921 Ambassador St does not offer parking.
Does 921 Ambassador St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Ambassador St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Ambassador St have a pool?
No, 921 Ambassador St does not have a pool.
Does 921 Ambassador St have accessible units?
No, 921 Ambassador St does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Ambassador St have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Ambassador St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Ambassador St have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Ambassador St does not have units with air conditioning.
