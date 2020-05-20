All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8430 Wallace Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8430 Wallace Glen Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 10:56 PM

8430 Wallace Glen Drive

8430 Wallace Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Farm Pond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8430 Wallace Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Farm Pond

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8430 Wallace Glen Drive have any available units?
8430 Wallace Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8430 Wallace Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8430 Wallace Glen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8430 Wallace Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8430 Wallace Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8430 Wallace Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 8430 Wallace Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8430 Wallace Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8430 Wallace Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8430 Wallace Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 8430 Wallace Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8430 Wallace Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 8430 Wallace Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8430 Wallace Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8430 Wallace Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8430 Wallace Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8430 Wallace Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte