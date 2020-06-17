All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7228 Idlewild Brook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7228 Idlewild Brook Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

7228 Idlewild Brook Lane

7228 Idlewild Brook Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7228 Idlewild Brook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7228 Idlewild Brook Lane Charlotte NC · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,100 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5778945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7228 Idlewild Brook Lane have any available units?
7228 Idlewild Brook Lane has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7228 Idlewild Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7228 Idlewild Brook Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7228 Idlewild Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7228 Idlewild Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7228 Idlewild Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7228 Idlewild Brook Lane does offer parking.
Does 7228 Idlewild Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7228 Idlewild Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7228 Idlewild Brook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7228 Idlewild Brook Lane has a pool.
Does 7228 Idlewild Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 7228 Idlewild Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7228 Idlewild Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7228 Idlewild Brook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7228 Idlewild Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7228 Idlewild Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7228 Idlewild Brook Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity