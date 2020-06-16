All apartments in Charlotte
7100 Idlewild Brook Lane
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

7100 Idlewild Brook Lane

7100 Idlewild Brook Lane · No Longer Available
7100 Idlewild Brook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,310 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execut

(RLNE5194386)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 Idlewild Brook Lane have any available units?
7100 Idlewild Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7100 Idlewild Brook Lane have?
Some of 7100 Idlewild Brook Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 Idlewild Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7100 Idlewild Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 Idlewild Brook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7100 Idlewild Brook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7100 Idlewild Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7100 Idlewild Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 7100 Idlewild Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 Idlewild Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 Idlewild Brook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7100 Idlewild Brook Lane has a pool.
Does 7100 Idlewild Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 7100 Idlewild Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 Idlewild Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7100 Idlewild Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.

