Home
Charlotte, NC
7015 Stonington Lane
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM
7015 Stonington Lane
7015 Stonington Lane
No Longer Available
Location
7015 Stonington Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice townhome in Stonington. 2 bedroom upstairs. One bedroom uses closet in hallway. Black appliances, solid surface stove. Fireplace sealed off, not to be used. Tenant moving out December 15th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7015 Stonington Lane have any available units?
7015 Stonington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7015 Stonington Lane have?
Some of 7015 Stonington Lane's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7015 Stonington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7015 Stonington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 Stonington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7015 Stonington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7015 Stonington Lane offer parking?
No, 7015 Stonington Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7015 Stonington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7015 Stonington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 Stonington Lane have a pool?
No, 7015 Stonington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7015 Stonington Lane have accessible units?
No, 7015 Stonington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 Stonington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7015 Stonington Lane has units with dishwashers.
Indian Trail, NC
