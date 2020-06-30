All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 624 Northway Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
624 Northway Dr.
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

624 Northway Dr.

624 Northway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

624 Northway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Neat 3 Bedroom Single Fanily Home - New flooring, paint and made pretty. Great 3 Bedroom home. Super quiet dead end location.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5598588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Northway Dr. have any available units?
624 Northway Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 624 Northway Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
624 Northway Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Northway Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 624 Northway Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 624 Northway Dr. offer parking?
No, 624 Northway Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 624 Northway Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Northway Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Northway Dr. have a pool?
No, 624 Northway Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 624 Northway Dr. have accessible units?
No, 624 Northway Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Northway Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 Northway Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Northway Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 Northway Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte