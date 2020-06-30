Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 624 Northway Dr..
624 Northway Dr.
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM
624 Northway Dr.
624 Northway Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
624 Northway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Neat 3 Bedroom Single Fanily Home - New flooring, paint and made pretty. Great 3 Bedroom home. Super quiet dead end location.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5598588)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 624 Northway Dr. have any available units?
624 Northway Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 624 Northway Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
624 Northway Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Northway Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 624 Northway Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 624 Northway Dr. offer parking?
No, 624 Northway Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 624 Northway Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Northway Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Northway Dr. have a pool?
No, 624 Northway Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 624 Northway Dr. have accessible units?
No, 624 Northway Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Northway Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 Northway Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Northway Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 Northway Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
