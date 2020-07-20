5606 Fenway Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Steele Creek area home offers privacy in back yard and has 2224 s.f. with 4 BRs and 2. 5 baths. Steele Creek subdivision is conveniently tucked between Westinghouse Blvd. and Steel Creek Rd., nearby shopping and restaurants galore and easy access to highways, outlet mall and airport! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including gas stove and refrigerator, breakfast bar and dining area with bay window. Spacious great room steps out to fantastic private rear yard and trees. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has trey ceiling, walk-in closet and a master bath with separate garden tub and shower.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.