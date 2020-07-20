All apartments in Charlotte
5606 Fenway Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:33 PM

5606 Fenway Drive

5606 Fenway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5606 Fenway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Steele Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Steele Creek area home offers privacy in back yard and has 2224 s.f. with 4 BRs and 2. 5 baths. Steele Creek subdivision is conveniently tucked between Westinghouse Blvd. and Steel Creek Rd., nearby shopping and restaurants galore and easy access to highways, outlet mall and airport! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including gas stove and refrigerator, breakfast bar and dining area with bay window. Spacious great room steps out to fantastic private rear yard and trees. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has trey ceiling, walk-in closet and a master bath with separate garden tub and shower.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5606 Fenway Drive have any available units?
5606 Fenway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5606 Fenway Drive have?
Some of 5606 Fenway Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5606 Fenway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5606 Fenway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5606 Fenway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5606 Fenway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5606 Fenway Drive offer parking?
No, 5606 Fenway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5606 Fenway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5606 Fenway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5606 Fenway Drive have a pool?
No, 5606 Fenway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5606 Fenway Drive have accessible units?
No, 5606 Fenway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5606 Fenway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5606 Fenway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
