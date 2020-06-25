All apartments in Charlotte
5204 Clearmont Avenue

Location

5204 Clearmont Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28212
Sheffield Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unfurnished 1 bedroom. Newly Remodeled.
20 unit multi-family property. Off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 Clearmont Avenue have any available units?
5204 Clearmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5204 Clearmont Avenue have?
Some of 5204 Clearmont Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5204 Clearmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5204 Clearmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 Clearmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5204 Clearmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5204 Clearmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5204 Clearmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 5204 Clearmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5204 Clearmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 Clearmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 5204 Clearmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5204 Clearmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5204 Clearmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 Clearmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5204 Clearmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
