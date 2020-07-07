All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:05 AM

516 New Bern Station Court

516 New Bern Station Court · No Longer Available
Location

516 New Bern Station Court, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Steps away from light rail!!! This spacious 2bdr 2 bath condo comes with granite counter tops, wood flooring in kitchen, LR and hallway/foyer and berber in bedrooms. Short distance to retail and dining. This is a must see unit!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 New Bern Station Court have any available units?
516 New Bern Station Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 New Bern Station Court have?
Some of 516 New Bern Station Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 New Bern Station Court currently offering any rent specials?
516 New Bern Station Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 New Bern Station Court pet-friendly?
No, 516 New Bern Station Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 516 New Bern Station Court offer parking?
No, 516 New Bern Station Court does not offer parking.
Does 516 New Bern Station Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 New Bern Station Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 New Bern Station Court have a pool?
No, 516 New Bern Station Court does not have a pool.
Does 516 New Bern Station Court have accessible units?
No, 516 New Bern Station Court does not have accessible units.
Does 516 New Bern Station Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 New Bern Station Court has units with dishwashers.

