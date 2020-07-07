516 New Bern Station Court, Charlotte, NC 28209 Sedgefield
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Steps away from light rail!!! This spacious 2bdr 2 bath condo comes with granite counter tops, wood flooring in kitchen, LR and hallway/foyer and berber in bedrooms. Short distance to retail and dining. This is a must see unit!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
