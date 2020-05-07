Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4713 Brewer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4713 Brewer Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4713 Brewer Drive
4713 Brewer Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4713 Brewer Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Reid Meadows - Freshly painted throughout! All bedroom located upstairs.
(RLNE5693119)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4713 Brewer Drive have any available units?
4713 Brewer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4713 Brewer Drive have?
Some of 4713 Brewer Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4713 Brewer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4713 Brewer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4713 Brewer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4713 Brewer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4713 Brewer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4713 Brewer Drive offers parking.
Does 4713 Brewer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4713 Brewer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4713 Brewer Drive have a pool?
No, 4713 Brewer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4713 Brewer Drive have accessible units?
No, 4713 Brewer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4713 Brewer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4713 Brewer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte