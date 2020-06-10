All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

4300 Welling Avenue

Location

4300 Welling Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great 3 bedroom home with easy access to I-85 and Brookshire Freeway. Minutes to Uptown. Near City Bus stop. Large backyard. Range comes with property. Tenant to bring own refrigerator and clothes washer. Pets okay with a $400 pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
fee: 400
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 Welling Avenue have any available units?
4300 Welling Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4300 Welling Avenue have?
Some of 4300 Welling Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 Welling Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4300 Welling Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 Welling Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4300 Welling Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4300 Welling Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4300 Welling Avenue offers parking.
Does 4300 Welling Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4300 Welling Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 Welling Avenue have a pool?
No, 4300 Welling Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4300 Welling Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4300 Welling Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 Welling Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4300 Welling Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

