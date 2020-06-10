4300 Welling Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great 3 bedroom home with easy access to I-85 and Brookshire Freeway. Minutes to Uptown. Near City Bus stop. Large backyard. Range comes with property. Tenant to bring own refrigerator and clothes washer. Pets okay with a $400 pet fee.