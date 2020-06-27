All apartments in Charlotte
409 GRANDIN RD
409 GRANDIN RD

409 Grandin Road · No Longer Available
Location

409 Grandin Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 GRANDIN RD have any available units?
409 GRANDIN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 409 GRANDIN RD currently offering any rent specials?
409 GRANDIN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 GRANDIN RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 GRANDIN RD is pet friendly.
Does 409 GRANDIN RD offer parking?
No, 409 GRANDIN RD does not offer parking.
Does 409 GRANDIN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 GRANDIN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 GRANDIN RD have a pool?
No, 409 GRANDIN RD does not have a pool.
Does 409 GRANDIN RD have accessible units?
No, 409 GRANDIN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 409 GRANDIN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 GRANDIN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 GRANDIN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 GRANDIN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
