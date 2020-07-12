/
/
/
wesley heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
318 Apartments for rent in Wesley Heights, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
27 Units Available
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,240
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1234 sqft
Just minutes from Bank of America Stadium and the downtown area. A modern community with an outdoor kitchen, rooftop lounge with a skyline view, and a resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,175
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1262 sqft
Located just five minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment of Uptown Charlotte. Each unit has expansive closets, washer/dryer sets and plenty of storage. Community offers pool, fireplace and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
5 Units Available
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1127 sqft
Great location in Charlotte, just minutes from Bryant Park. Units include amenities like oversized windows, European-style appliances and private balcony. Community offers residents gas grilling station, saltwater pool and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,130
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1109 sqft
Upscale apartment complex in Wesley Heights -- a leafy community just off I-77. Units come with open floor plan and private balconies with sweeping views of downtown Charlotte. Clubroom with shuffleboard and controlled access.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1822 Lela Avenue
1822 Lela Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1216 sqft
1822 Lela Ave - Great Wesley Heights townhome close to Uptown, bars, restaurants, Greenway, Panther's Stadium, all the Freemore West amenities and so much more. This 2 bed 2 bath charmer has a great layout for entertaining and living.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
630 Calvert St Unit 206
630 Calvert St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
631 sqft
Beautiful condo in the heart of Charlotte with open floor plan and a large room that could be used as an office or 2nd bedroom.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
829 Woodruff Place
829 Woodruff Place, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1412 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath house with 10x12 office and extra closet boasts beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Spacious closet space.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
630 Calvert St
630 Calvert Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1078 sqft
Enjoy this gorgeous mid-rise condo just outside of Uptown Charlotte! Located on the fourth floor, it faces the Wesley Heights neighborhood. This open living space with gleaming hardwood floors makes for comfortable modern living.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
423 Summit Avenue
423 South Summit Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2357 sqft
One of a kind home in the desirable Wesley Heights neighborhood. Open concept on main level, with huge island in kitchen. Upstairs boasts a large master suite, with shoe closet, and over sized master bath.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1440 4th Street
1440 W 4th St, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1983 sqft
It was a MODEL HOME! Craftsman style townhomes in Historic Wesley Heights. Walk to shops and restaurants and 3 min drive to uptown. Future Gold Line Trolley one block away.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
433 Summit Avenue
433 South Summit Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1717 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in awesome Wesley Heights location, adjacent to Wesley Heights/Irwin Creek Greenway. Views of Uptown/Panther's stadium from front porch and MBR.
Results within 1 mile of Wesley Heights
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
47 Units Available
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,295
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1264 sqft
Located in Charlotte’s most exciting renewed neighborhood, The Bryant is a home base for urban adventurers, an advanced outpost for cultural explorers, and a launchpad for daily discoveries. Experience everything, miss nothing.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$974
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1158 sqft
Upbeat, urban community with outstanding amenities including a rooftop sky lounge, saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio. Expansive windows, designer kitchens and incredible city views.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,135
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
827 sqft
Historic South End, with I-277 minutes away. Walking distance to cafes and entertainment. Studios and 1-bedroom units with granite counters, in-unit laundry. Community offers package receiving, dog park, car charging station.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
63 Units Available
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,365
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1141 sqft
Introducing Broadstone Queen City: Where SouthEnd and Uptown collide Imagine the intersection of classic style and modern appeal. Where you are surrounded by energy, passion, and beauty. It is where you thrive. It is where you live.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
24 Units Available
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$937
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1213 sqft
Brand new apartments in Uptown Charlotte's Entertainment District. Subway tile backsplash in kitchen, wood plank floors, fitness center, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Steps from CMCU Amphitheater, the Laugh Factory and many restaurants and bars.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
14 Units Available
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,360
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1224 sqft
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, garden, on-site retail and guest apartments. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ample storage and modern kitchen layouts.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
35 Units Available
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,100
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1184 sqft
High-end living in desirable Uptown Charlotte means apartments with patio/balcony, smoke-free units, ice-maker and walk-in closets. The community here is pet-friendly, boasting a host of amenities including 24-hr maintenance, valet service, and gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
27 Units Available
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,059
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1041 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a game room, yoga studio, and pool. E-payments for convenience. Close to the happening Uptown area. Near I-77.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,039
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1134 sqft
Interstate 277 offers easy access to attractions like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Mint Museum. Recently renovated units include granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Residents enjoy an on-site gym, clubhouse and game room.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,189
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1195 sqft
High-end apartments with fine interior design and appointments. High, loft ceilings, modern decor and views of the city skyline. Community game lounge with 3D TV, and rooftop saltwater pool area.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
$
20 Units Available
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,215
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
1308 sqft
High-rise apartments in Uptown Charlotte. A rooftop saltwater pool, a penthouse lounge and bar, and pet spa and salon. Interiors feature modern finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows and culinary kitchens.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,279
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1354 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community features pet grooming station and bike storage for convenience. Situated off I-277 and close to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Units have large closets for extra storage.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,324
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1140 sqft
Amenities include saltwater pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Chef-inspired kitchens with energy-efficient appliances in spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Two blocks from a Charlotte B-Cycle station and less than a mile from Downtown Charlotte.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCBelmont, NCStallings, NCHarrisburg, NCWeddington, NCKannapolis, NC