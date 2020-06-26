All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3831 Willow Green Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3831 Willow Green Place
Last updated July 11 2019 at 5:14 PM

3831 Willow Green Place

3831 Willow Green Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3831 Willow Green Place, Charlotte, NC 28206
Double Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3831 Willow Green Place have any available units?
3831 Willow Green Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3831 Willow Green Place currently offering any rent specials?
3831 Willow Green Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3831 Willow Green Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3831 Willow Green Place is pet friendly.
Does 3831 Willow Green Place offer parking?
No, 3831 Willow Green Place does not offer parking.
Does 3831 Willow Green Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3831 Willow Green Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3831 Willow Green Place have a pool?
No, 3831 Willow Green Place does not have a pool.
Does 3831 Willow Green Place have accessible units?
No, 3831 Willow Green Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3831 Willow Green Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3831 Willow Green Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3831 Willow Green Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3831 Willow Green Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte