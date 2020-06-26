Rent Calculator
3831 Willow Green Place
Last updated July 11 2019 at 5:14 PM
3831 Willow Green Place
3831 Willow Green Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
3831 Willow Green Place, Charlotte, NC 28206
Double Oaks
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3831 Willow Green Place have any available units?
3831 Willow Green Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3831 Willow Green Place currently offering any rent specials?
3831 Willow Green Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3831 Willow Green Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3831 Willow Green Place is pet friendly.
Does 3831 Willow Green Place offer parking?
No, 3831 Willow Green Place does not offer parking.
Does 3831 Willow Green Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3831 Willow Green Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3831 Willow Green Place have a pool?
No, 3831 Willow Green Place does not have a pool.
Does 3831 Willow Green Place have accessible units?
No, 3831 Willow Green Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3831 Willow Green Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3831 Willow Green Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3831 Willow Green Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3831 Willow Green Place does not have units with air conditioning.
