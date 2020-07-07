All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3715 Bullard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3715 Bullard Street
Last updated December 24 2019 at 2:46 AM

3715 Bullard Street

3715 Bullard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3715 Bullard Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 Bullard Street have any available units?
3715 Bullard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3715 Bullard Street currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Bullard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Bullard Street pet-friendly?
No, 3715 Bullard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3715 Bullard Street offer parking?
No, 3715 Bullard Street does not offer parking.
Does 3715 Bullard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Bullard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Bullard Street have a pool?
No, 3715 Bullard Street does not have a pool.
Does 3715 Bullard Street have accessible units?
No, 3715 Bullard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Bullard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 Bullard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3715 Bullard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3715 Bullard Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte