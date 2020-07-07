Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
3715 Bullard Street
3715 Bullard Street
3715 Bullard Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
3715 Bullard Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3715 Bullard Street have any available units?
3715 Bullard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3715 Bullard Street currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Bullard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Bullard Street pet-friendly?
No, 3715 Bullard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3715 Bullard Street offer parking?
No, 3715 Bullard Street does not offer parking.
Does 3715 Bullard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Bullard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Bullard Street have a pool?
No, 3715 Bullard Street does not have a pool.
Does 3715 Bullard Street have accessible units?
No, 3715 Bullard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Bullard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 Bullard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3715 Bullard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3715 Bullard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
