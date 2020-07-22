/
westerly hills
Last updated July 22 2020
241 Apartments for rent in Westerly Hills, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1158 sqft
Upbeat, urban community with outstanding amenities including a rooftop sky lounge, saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio. Expansive windows, designer kitchens and incredible city views.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3544 Bost Street
3544 Bost Street, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$980
630 sqft
3544 Bost Street - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath house! NEW upgrades you don't want to miss. Kitchen includes appliances, has new granite counter tops, new paint and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3836 Whitehall Dr
3836 Whitehall Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Excellent Property with large rooms & hardwood flooring throughout (RLNE5902562)
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2719 Thornton Rd
2719 Thornton Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
950 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home is close to everything! This single family home offers hardwood throughout, nice Open kitchen, nice eating area, good size rooms, a grilling area right of the kitchen and good parking.
Results within 1 mile of Westerly Hills
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1939 Camp Greene Street
1939 Camp Greene Street, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1093 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5001 Magnasco Lane
5001 Magnasco Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1488 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2805 Toddville Road
2805 Toddville Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1840 sqft
Inviting Two-Story Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
2622 Elmin Street
2622 Elmin Street, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
940 sqft
This home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom suite includes a large closet and private bath complete with shower tub combo. The two additional bedrooms share a full bath which also includes a tub shower combo.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
224 Uptown Drive W #48
224 Uptown West Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1311 sqft
BY APPT ONLY - CURRENTLY OCCUPIED UNTIL 8/1/20 - CONTACT CAROLINA FOR SHOWINGS! Like new Townhome in the Uptown West Terraces complex. Open floor plan with beautiful modern kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3543 Mathis Drive
3543 Mathis Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3543 Mathis Drive in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1701 Remount Road, Unit-6
1701 Remount Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
625 sqft
SCHEDULE A SHOWING 828-324-9783 Saratoga Drive is a Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment Equipped With The Features Below: * Freshly Painted Walls * Spacious Living Room * Washer & Dryer Hookups * Updated Kitchen Included With Appliances
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1242 Saratoga Drive, Unit-A
1242 Saratoga Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$845
800 sqft
SCHEDULE A SHOWING 828-324-9783 Saratoga Drive is a Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment Equipped With The Features Below: * Freshly Painted Walls * Spacious Living Room * Central Air * Washer & Dryer Hookups * Updated Kitchen Included
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1202 Macomb Place
1202 Macomb Pl, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1260 sqft
Newer construction townhome in Historic Wesley Heights just minutes from Uptown. 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom with two car tandem garage. Quartz counters, stainless appliances, hardwood floors and more.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
3720 Tuckaseegee Rd
3720 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Fully furnished and completely remodeled ground level unit of a vertical duplex with 24/7 keypad access. Additional $200mo flat rate bill for all utilities + 400mps internet.
1 of 3
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
4844 Magnasco Lane
4844 Magnasco Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1730 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 10
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
4915 Magnasco Lane
4915 Magnasco Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1440 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 7
Last updated December 19 at 07:19 PM
1 Unit Available
2715 Watson Dr
2715 Watson Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
740 sqft
2715 Watson Dr: This 2 bed 1 bath duplex home is all brick and sitting on a nice plot of land. It is located near the intersection of Remount Rd and West Blvd. It is conveniently located near local shops and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Westerly Hills
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
19 Units Available
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,278
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
1094 sqft
Contemporary-style units feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, 24-hour gym, yoga, courtyard, and clubhouse. Enjoy quiet time around the fire pit or socialize in the coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
60 Units Available
Solis City Park
2322 Arbor Loop Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,099
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1161 sqft
Solis City Park is a haven from the pace of modern life. Escape here, and feel like you're missing nothing at all. Guided by an approach of thoughtful sensibility, our residences offer the best of Solis-quality craftsmanship.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
140 Units Available
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,395
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1381 sqft
At Hub South End, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle. Come home to a gourmet-style kitchen with clean finishes, open-concept living and generous closets.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
57 Units Available
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,365
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1141 sqft
Introducing Broadstone Queen City: Where SouthEnd and Uptown collide Imagine the intersection of classic style and modern appeal. Where you are surrounded by energy, passion, and beauty. It is where you thrive. It is where you live.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
45 Units Available
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,290
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1264 sqft
Located in Charlotte’s most exciting renewed neighborhood, The Bryant is a home base for urban adventurers, an advanced outpost for cultural explorers, and a launchpad for daily discoveries. Experience everything, miss nothing.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
15 Units Available
Greenside
1315 Harding Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,072
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1041 sqft
This charming community is near the parks including Little Sugar Creek. Homes feature granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site yoga, pool, gym, and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
21 Units Available
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,130
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1262 sqft
Located just five minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment of Uptown Charlotte. Each unit has expansive closets, washer/dryer sets and plenty of storage. Community offers pool, fireplace and coffee bar.
