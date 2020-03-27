Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 349 Wakefield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
349 Wakefield Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 4:53 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
349 Wakefield Drive
349 Wakefield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Barclay Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
349 Wakefield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 349 Wakefield Drive have any available units?
349 Wakefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 349 Wakefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
349 Wakefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Wakefield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 349 Wakefield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 349 Wakefield Drive offer parking?
No, 349 Wakefield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 349 Wakefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 Wakefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Wakefield Drive have a pool?
No, 349 Wakefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 349 Wakefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 349 Wakefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Wakefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 Wakefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Wakefield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 Wakefield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte