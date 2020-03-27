All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 349 Wakefield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
349 Wakefield Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 4:53 PM

349 Wakefield Drive

349 Wakefield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Barclay Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

349 Wakefield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Wakefield Drive have any available units?
349 Wakefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 349 Wakefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
349 Wakefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Wakefield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 349 Wakefield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 349 Wakefield Drive offer parking?
No, 349 Wakefield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 349 Wakefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 Wakefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Wakefield Drive have a pool?
No, 349 Wakefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 349 Wakefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 349 Wakefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Wakefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 Wakefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Wakefield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 Wakefield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte