3310 Silver Stream Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities

Duplex located off a quiet street in Swan's Run area off Rea Rd in South Charlotte Cul de Sac street. Wooded lot. Fresh paint, carpet 1 year old. Screen porch off back. Clean and move in ready! FP inoperable.