3310 Silver Stream Road
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:16 AM

3310 Silver Stream Road

3310 Silver Stream Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3310 Silver Stream Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Duplex located off a quiet street in Swan's Run area off Rea Rd in South Charlotte Cul de Sac street. Wooded lot. Fresh paint, carpet 1 year old. Screen porch off back. Clean and move in ready! FP inoperable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 Silver Stream Road have any available units?
3310 Silver Stream Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3310 Silver Stream Road currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Silver Stream Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Silver Stream Road pet-friendly?
No, 3310 Silver Stream Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3310 Silver Stream Road offer parking?
No, 3310 Silver Stream Road does not offer parking.
Does 3310 Silver Stream Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 Silver Stream Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Silver Stream Road have a pool?
No, 3310 Silver Stream Road does not have a pool.
Does 3310 Silver Stream Road have accessible units?
No, 3310 Silver Stream Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 Silver Stream Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3310 Silver Stream Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3310 Silver Stream Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3310 Silver Stream Road does not have units with air conditioning.
