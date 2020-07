Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed business center courtyard game room hot tub key fob access package receiving trash valet

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Find NoDa's unique style incorporated into each of our thoughtfully designed floor plans. Our apartments and town homes offer one-of-a-kind charm with an unexpected touch of luxury. Here at Yards at NoDa, we have something that caters to everyone's needs.