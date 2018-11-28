Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 325 Gene Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
325 Gene Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
325 Gene Avenue
325 Gene Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
325 Gene Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Home for Rent! -
Cozy two bedroom home for rent call to view this home today! Electric stove and refrigerator. Central heating & Air. Connections for washer and dryer. No pets.
(RLNE3612941)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 325 Gene Avenue have any available units?
325 Gene Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 325 Gene Avenue have?
Some of 325 Gene Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 325 Gene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
325 Gene Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Gene Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 325 Gene Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 325 Gene Avenue offer parking?
No, 325 Gene Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 325 Gene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Gene Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Gene Avenue have a pool?
No, 325 Gene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 325 Gene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 325 Gene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Gene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Gene Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Broadstone Lemmond Farm
11901 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte