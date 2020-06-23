Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3133 Columbus Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3133 Columbus Cir
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3133 Columbus Cir
3133 Columbus Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3133 Columbus Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to Uptown - Two Bedroom and one bath home closed to uptown and bus line. Central heat and air plus washer and dryer connection
(RLNE4825262)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3133 Columbus Cir have any available units?
3133 Columbus Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3133 Columbus Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3133 Columbus Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3133 Columbus Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3133 Columbus Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3133 Columbus Cir offer parking?
No, 3133 Columbus Cir does not offer parking.
Does 3133 Columbus Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3133 Columbus Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3133 Columbus Cir have a pool?
No, 3133 Columbus Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3133 Columbus Cir have accessible units?
No, 3133 Columbus Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3133 Columbus Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3133 Columbus Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3133 Columbus Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3133 Columbus Cir has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte