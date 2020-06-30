Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3129 westmoreland Avenue.
3129 westmoreland Avenue
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3129 westmoreland Avenue
3129 Westmoreland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3129 Westmoreland Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3129 westmoreland Avenue have any available units?
3129 westmoreland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3129 westmoreland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3129 westmoreland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 westmoreland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3129 westmoreland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3129 westmoreland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3129 westmoreland Avenue offers parking.
Does 3129 westmoreland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3129 westmoreland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 westmoreland Avenue have a pool?
No, 3129 westmoreland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3129 westmoreland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3129 westmoreland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 westmoreland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3129 westmoreland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3129 westmoreland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3129 westmoreland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
