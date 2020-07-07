All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 20 2020 at 10:50 PM

3128 Reid Avenue

3128 Reid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3128 Reid Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Reid Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled ranch style home in the Reid Park subdivision! With close proximity to Uptown, Interstates and the airport, this home is highly sought after. Cozy living room with opening to dining/breakfast area. Kitchen with ample cabinet space and all black appliances. Four spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Oversized backyard with large deck for entertaining. Call us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Reid Avenue have any available units?
3128 Reid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3128 Reid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Reid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Reid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3128 Reid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3128 Reid Avenue offer parking?
No, 3128 Reid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3128 Reid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 Reid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Reid Avenue have a pool?
No, 3128 Reid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3128 Reid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3128 Reid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Reid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3128 Reid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3128 Reid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3128 Reid Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

