3128 Reid Avenue

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled ranch style home in the Reid Park subdivision! With close proximity to Uptown, Interstates and the airport, this home is highly sought after. Cozy living room with opening to dining/breakfast area. Kitchen with ample cabinet space and all black appliances. Four spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Oversized backyard with large deck for entertaining. Call us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

