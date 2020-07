Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard fire pit gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room trash valet elevator garage parking key fob access

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule your tour today! Savoy is Uptown Charlotte's perfectly positioned apartment destination that gives you ease and access to the exciting Uptown scene, along with the lifestyle amenities and aesthetics that urban professionals seek. Located at the corner of Davidson and Stonewall, and named after the historic Savoy Theater that once stood nearby, Savoy harkens back to the glamour of days past while embracing Charlotte's modern and ever-evolving future. At Savoy, you're only steps away from Charlotte's museums and sports venues, the light rail, and dining, shopping (Whole Foods), and nightlife, making the Savoy an ideal launching pad for nights and weekends out exploring.