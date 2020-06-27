Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3004 Ross Avenue
3004 Ross Avenue
3004 Ross Avenue
Location
3004 Ross Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Reid Park
Amenities
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute ranch! Fresh paint and new LVT flooring!! Please note, renters insurance is required. Pet fee is per pet that doesn't exceed 35llbs. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3004 Ross Avenue have any available units?
3004 Ross Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3004 Ross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Ross Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Ross Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 Ross Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3004 Ross Avenue offer parking?
No, 3004 Ross Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3004 Ross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Ross Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Ross Avenue have a pool?
No, 3004 Ross Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Ross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3004 Ross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Ross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 Ross Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 Ross Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 Ross Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
