All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2836 Parkmont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2836 Parkmont Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2836 Parkmont Drive

2836 Parkmont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2836 Parkmont Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ponderosa - Wingate

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 Parkmont Drive have any available units?
2836 Parkmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2836 Parkmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2836 Parkmont Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 Parkmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2836 Parkmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2836 Parkmont Drive offer parking?
No, 2836 Parkmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2836 Parkmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2836 Parkmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 Parkmont Drive have a pool?
No, 2836 Parkmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2836 Parkmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 2836 Parkmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 Parkmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2836 Parkmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2836 Parkmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2836 Parkmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte