2830 Phillips Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Limited time offer, expires 9/30/2019. Move-in by or before September 30, 2019 and receive a total amount of $150 off your rent (see Ad for further details).



Updated Scotland Hills Charmer with walk out basement. Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Central Heat and Air Conditioning. Walking distance to Revolution Park and Recreation Center. Nice, Clean home with updated eat-in kitchen, well equipped with tile floors, stylish counter tops and lots of cabinet and cooking space. You will be very hard pressed to find a cleaner, better valued home in this price range.



This home is definitely worth a look. ACT NOW BEFORE ITS GONE...



Available for immediate Move-In.



This Home Offers Many Nice Upgrades and Features:

*2 Spacious Bedrooms

*Stylish Updated Kitchen with Lots of Cabinet and Counter Space. Room for table and more.

*Tastefully Painted Interior with Neutral Matching Color Scheme

*Tile Floors In Kitchen and Bath

*Beautiful Hardwood Floors

*Charming Single Story Home

*Updated Light Fixtures

*Large Walk-out Basement

*Utility/Laundry Hookups

*Double Pane Insulated Windows

*Central Heating and Air Conditioning

*Approximately 800 sqft (not including basement)

*Low Maintenance Yard.

*Mature Shade Trees

*Walking Distance to Revolutions Park and Rec Center

*Convenient to Uptown, 85, 77 and 74, Airport and Shopping



According to CMS Public Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: Barringer Academic Center; Sedgefield Middle School; Harding University (user to verify with school district). Transportation Zone: Blue.

Other terms and conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $50 off monthly Rental amount (up to a maximum of $150 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Rent is $995 after three months. Minimum 2 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $995 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance is required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult (anyone 18 years of age or older) that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.