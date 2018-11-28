All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 23 2019 at 10:08 PM

2830 Phillips Avenue

2830 Phillips Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2830 Phillips Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Revolution Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Limited time offer, expires 9/30/2019. Move-in by or before September 30, 2019 and receive a total amount of $150 off your rent (see Ad for further details).

Updated Scotland Hills Charmer with walk out basement. Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Central Heat and Air Conditioning. Walking distance to Revolution Park and Recreation Center. Nice, Clean home with updated eat-in kitchen, well equipped with tile floors, stylish counter tops and lots of cabinet and cooking space. You will be very hard pressed to find a cleaner, better valued home in this price range.

This home is definitely worth a look. ACT NOW BEFORE ITS GONE...

Available for immediate Move-In.

This Home Offers Many Nice Upgrades and Features:
*2 Spacious Bedrooms
*Stylish Updated Kitchen with Lots of Cabinet and Counter Space. Room for table and more.
*Tastefully Painted Interior with Neutral Matching Color Scheme
*Tile Floors In Kitchen and Bath
*Beautiful Hardwood Floors
*Charming Single Story Home
*Updated Light Fixtures
*Large Walk-out Basement
*Utility/Laundry Hookups
*Double Pane Insulated Windows
*Central Heating and Air Conditioning
*Approximately 800 sqft (not including basement)
*Low Maintenance Yard.
*Mature Shade Trees
*Walking Distance to Revolutions Park and Rec Center
*Convenient to Uptown, 85, 77 and 74, Airport and Shopping

According to CMS Public Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: Barringer Academic Center; Sedgefield Middle School; Harding University (user to verify with school district). Transportation Zone: Blue.
Other terms and conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $50 off monthly Rental amount (up to a maximum of $150 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Rent is $995 after three months. Minimum 2 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $995 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance is required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult (anyone 18 years of age or older) that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 Phillips Avenue have any available units?
2830 Phillips Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2830 Phillips Avenue have?
Some of 2830 Phillips Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 Phillips Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2830 Phillips Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 Phillips Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2830 Phillips Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2830 Phillips Avenue offer parking?
No, 2830 Phillips Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2830 Phillips Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 Phillips Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 Phillips Avenue have a pool?
No, 2830 Phillips Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2830 Phillips Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2830 Phillips Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 Phillips Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2830 Phillips Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

