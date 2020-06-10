All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2825 Parkway Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2825 Parkway Ave.
Last updated July 30 2019 at 6:05 PM

2825 Parkway Ave.

2825 Parkway Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2825 Parkway Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
"APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE"

Quaint two bedroom ranch in a quite and desirable neighborhood. Large breakfast area, with a great backyard for entertaining. Large bedrooms, with plenty of closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Parkway Ave. have any available units?
2825 Parkway Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2825 Parkway Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Parkway Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Parkway Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Parkway Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2825 Parkway Ave. offer parking?
No, 2825 Parkway Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2825 Parkway Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2825 Parkway Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Parkway Ave. have a pool?
No, 2825 Parkway Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Parkway Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2825 Parkway Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Parkway Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 Parkway Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2825 Parkway Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2825 Parkway Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte