Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2825 Parkway Ave.
Last updated July 30 2019 at 6:05 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2825 Parkway Ave.
2825 Parkway Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2825 Parkway Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
"APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE"
Quaint two bedroom ranch in a quite and desirable neighborhood. Large breakfast area, with a great backyard for entertaining. Large bedrooms, with plenty of closet space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2825 Parkway Ave. have any available units?
2825 Parkway Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2825 Parkway Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Parkway Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Parkway Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Parkway Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2825 Parkway Ave. offer parking?
No, 2825 Parkway Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2825 Parkway Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2825 Parkway Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Parkway Ave. have a pool?
No, 2825 Parkway Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Parkway Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2825 Parkway Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Parkway Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 Parkway Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2825 Parkway Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2825 Parkway Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
